Recently, for some unknown reason, as I watched the sun rise on a new day, I wondered how many sunrises and sunsets I have experienced in my life.
On the surface, it is a simple calculation. Valentine’s Day 2023 marks my 73rd birthday. 73 years times 365 days equals 26,645. That’s a lot of sunrises, and an equal number of sunsets. But, somewhere along the line, I must throw in a dozen-and-a-half leap years—that’s 18 risings matched by 18 settings—upping the total to 26,681.
Then what should I do with those 256-thousandths of a day for each of those 73 years of my life? After all, the earth doesn’t take a precise 365 days to orbit the sun, but a mathematically tricky 365.256 days. So, I guess I must multiply .256 times 73, which adds another 18 or 19 of both sunrises and sunsets to the equation.
If all of that is not problematic enough, I have flown internationally enough—even circumnavigated the globe from the air—to see two sunrises and two sunsets in one 24-hour period. What am I supposed to do with those?
And what about the sunrises and sunsets that I never saw? Do they count in the total? Should I put them in a footnote?
And, then … oh, just forget it.
Let’s just say that I have seen a lot of sunrises and sunsets in my life. How many more await me? I don’t know. No one knows such things.
The older I get, however, the more life becomes just one great sunrise and sunset.
That image was beautifully captured by Sheldon Harnick, lyricist of the song “Sunrise Sunset” in “Fiddler on the Roof.” The chorus is simple but profound:
“Sunrise, sunset
Sunrise, sunset
Swiftly flow the days
Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers
Blossoming even as we gaze
Sunrise, sunset
Sunrise, sunset
Swiftly fly the years
One season following another
Laden with happiness and tears.”
Harnick once said in an interview that the first time he sang the song for a friend’s wife, he glanced at her when he had finished and she was weeping. He later played it—without singing the words—for his sister, and when he finished and looked at her, she had tears in her eyes.
The melody is haunting. The words are captivating. The song is deeply moving. In every way that a song can, it touches us where we live … and where we die. I think that is its power.
I have, on my i-phone, a photograph of my two youngest granddaughters—their backs toward me, their faces unseen— walking away from me toward a reflective lake and setting sun. It’s a good reminder.
“Seedlings turn overnight to sunflowers
Blossoming even as we gaze …
One season following another
Laden with happiness and tears”
I think that I am better served—we are better served, generations are better served, life is better served—if instead of counting sunrises and sunsets, we live them.