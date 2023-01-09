It had snowed all day Saturday and through the night into Sunday, making our down-one-steep-hill-immediately-up-another-steep-hill road impassable. All the time, the temperature had been dropping. More accurately, free falling. It was bitter cold.
Of course, it was also a Sunday morning. And we were a church going family. I mean, a really church going family. Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stayed these church goers from their appointed Sunday rounds. And, since we couldn’t drive, we did the next best thing—at least, in theory. We walked.
Yes, you read that correctly. We walked. More properly, it was some semblance of walking. You know, kind of a pig-on-ice semblance of walking, or just-took-a-body-check-in-a-hockey-game semblance of walking.
I was the first to succumb to the elements.
I don’t remember how old I was at the time, but probably in late grade school. But I do remember that we formed a single line with my dad in the lead and me bringing up the rear. I was at the end of the line in case my younger brother slipped, fell, and started falling like a roller coaster on a downslope. Personally, I thought my dad should have stationed my high school age brother in the back. It might have saved one of us littler kids from a truly harrowing experience.
Like I said, I was the first to succumb to the elements.
The elements, of course, were snow and a topping of ice. We had traipsed through the carport, across the backyard, and down the alley which ran between the Carey house and the Clark house on Asbury Street. There we met the street and sidewalk—both of which were slanted steeply like one side of an isosceles triangle.
My dad instructed each of us to hold tightly to the person in front of us (another reason not to be directly behind my little brother). We did, and up the slick, precipitous sidewalk we went. Or, should I say we started?
We were almost to the point where the Carey sidewalk joined the sidewalk we were on when I slipped on a treacherous section of ice. I lost my grip on my little brother, slipped and rolled onto my back, and started feet first down the steep incline, picking up speed as I went. As I passed the alley at Mach-1, I spied up ahead and to my right, the lamppost where the Clark sidewalk met the ice rink. Instinctively, I grabbed it with both arms and was saved an unceremonious deposit in the ditch at the bottom.
It was an impressive performance. As I recall, my older brother held up a piece of posterboard on which he had written “9.6”.
Though arriving somewhat late, we made it to the church building. Services had been canceled. The congregational powers-that-be had obviously forgotten that my dad was a mail carrier who dutifully fulfilled his responsibilities.
Home we went. My brother only gave me a 2.9 this time.