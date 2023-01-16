Andy was my friend. A good friend.
All you can learn about him from our high school yearbook is what he looked like as a teenager and that his entire education experience in that small town school district was summed up in the two words beneath his photo: “General Studies.”
A lot of people thought that Andy was slow at best, stupid at worst. In truth, he was neither. He was backward and naïve in some ways, especially socially, and he was ridiculously gullible—an easy mark for an enterprising teenager looking for a laugh—but much smarter than people who knew him only from the fringes thought.
One day, in Mrs. Elam’s English class, before the starting bell had rung and before Mrs. Elam had entered the room, somebody sprayed Andy with deodorant from an aerosol can—which they said was a spray to make people invisible—and then everybody joined in, pretending to not see Andy. Mrs. Elam, upon entering the classroom and assessing the situation, put an end to Andy’s misery and everyone else’s fun.
Another day, in the school auditorium for study hall, my friend Leon accidently dropped a quarter and nickel from his pocket. It rolled all the way down the sharply slanting floor. Andy tore from his seat and ran down the floor to retrieve the money. Over Andy’s objections, Mr. Shea made him give back the money to Leon.
Well, that did it. Word got around. Just about everybody started dropping money in study hall so they could watch Andy’s best imitation of an organ grinder’s monkey. They would even throw money across the gym floor during lunch-break and enjoy watching Andy pocket the cash. What began as five cents here, a dime there, morphed into quarters and then half dollars hitting the floor like hail from a massive thunderstorm.
The scene repeated itself Monday through Friday for weeks, maybe months. Let’s just say a lot cash changed hands. And all of it ended up in Andy’s pockets.
One day, at the end of lunch, I spied Andy still in the cafeteria at a table rather than in the gym on the floor. He looked somewhat sad and forlorn. I greeted him with a smile and sat down across the table from him. We talked for a bit, but he was not his jovial, conversational self.
I asked, “What’s wrong, Andy?”
He said, “Oh, my mom said that I have to stop running around the gym floor collecting all the money the kids throw.”
“Oh, did she?” I asked.
“Yeah. She said the kids were just making fun of me and laughing at me.”
I was silent.
“I told her I knew that, I knew they were doing it because they think I’m stupid. So, I told her I wouldn’t do it anymore. But, dang it! I was making about 15 dollars a week off those kids!”
And, so, I was once more reminded … stupid is as stupid does.