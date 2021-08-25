1 Peter 2:5 states, “You, also, like living stones, are being built into a spiritual house.” (NIV)
Note: Peter did not refer to believers as “living bricks,” because bricks are all alike. We, like stones, are all different. Some of us are smooth, but most of us have rough spots, and some of us are downright jagged. But we all can come together to build God’s church.
How is this possible? I believe it is the work of the Holy Spirit that acts as the mortar that holds us together … in spite of our differences. After all, none of us know all the answers! As Jesus said “But the Counselor, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, will teach you all things, and will remind you of everything I have said to you.” John 14:26 (NIV)
If we seek and follow the guidance of the Spirit, we can come together and build up God’s church.
Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.