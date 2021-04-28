For the return of Secret Diner, I wanted to visit a staple in the Riverbend with some stellar grub, so I ventured to a longtime pizzeria in north-central Madison County.
You can’t miss this place. The building is near the main road through town with a large paved lot, with plenty of parking spots in the front and on both sides.
This is actually the third and largest location for the pizzeria in town. Its first location burned down and the move from the second location to the current spot was spurred by plenty of business and a need for more eating space and parking for patrons.
You enter the brick building through a large vestibule adorned with articles documenting the pizzeria’s success and popularity. Once inside, you come to a smaller dining area leading to the counter where you pay your bill. Behind the counter is the kitchen, featuring an open area to witness where the magic happens.
There is a sign telling you to wait to be seated. That is next to the archways leading into the giant square dining room. Booths line the outside walls, with large red tables throughout the middle of the area. Italian-themed paintings, neon beer lights and a beer clock blanket the walls. There is also one large TV for customers’ entertainment.
This place respects the COVID-19 situation, too, spacing out the booths and tables, not using them all to properly social distance.
Everything leads to the most important part of the experience — the food. The star here is the pizza and that’s what my dining companion and I went with, but we had to fuel up with some appetizers first.
I went with the Frank’s salad with the house Italian dressing, while my dining partner ordered a house salad with cheese. We also tacked on an order of bosco sticks with meat sauce.
My salad featured bacon, onion, pepperoni, salami, ham, tomatoes, black olives and provel cheese. It popped with flavor with the saltiness from the meat, the sweetness from the cheese and a smidge of bitterness from the dressing. It was loaded and it didn’t disappoint.
The bosco sticks came in a set of five. The cylinder-shaped bread was chock full of stringy, creamy cheese. I took and dipped them in the hearty meat sauce and was more than satisfied.
Finally the main course came. We ordered chicken, bacon and black olives on our thin crust pie. When it arrived it was heaping with toppings. The chicken and bacon were extremely fresh and the classic tomato sauce lathered on the crust was delicious as usual. You just can’t go wrong with the awesome pizza here.
The menu also includes a slew of pasta choices and a couple of sandwiches. The lasagna, cannelloni and baked tortellini are standouts.
Alcohol is also available here with a small wine menu and some domestic beers, both in bottle and on draught.
Any idea of the name of this pizzeria in north-central Madison County?
Overall - five stars
Cleanliness - five stars
Service - four and a half stars
Food - five stars
Price - $$
ANSWER: Roma’s Pizza 121 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto