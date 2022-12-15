When my mother was a child, she learned there was no Santa Claus when she found the jolly elf’s unloaded revolver in her Uncle Otis’ dresser drawer.
That may take a moment to explain.
Christmas Day was always spent among the Hestons—opening gifts at home with my siblings and parents, heading across town to my dad’s parents that afternoon for a time of opening more presents and scarfing down an unending supply of Christmas cookies which my grandmother Heston—the most notable cookie and cake baker in a four-county radius—turned out by the metric ton.
A Heston Christmas was, for lack of a better term, normal.
But Christmas Eve was anything but normal. Christmas Eve was bizarre. We spent it among the Ledbetters—my mother’s side of the family—and it was always somewhat like stepping into an LSD trip already in progress. If Christmas with the Hestons was like Bing Crosby crooning “White Christmas,” Christmas among the Ledbetters was like the Insane Clown Posse singing “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.” In a sentence, we enjoyed Christmas at the Heston’s; we survived Christmas at the Ledbetter’s.
Uncle Otis always portrayed Santa on Christmas Eve. On rare occasions, Uncle Otis was sober. Almost always, he was soused. If his state of inebriation was not dangerous enough, Uncle Otis, dressed in makeshift red pajamas, always carried a long, thick walking stick and a long, menacing corn knife. Oh, and a loaded black revolver.
One Christmas Eve, Uncle Otis was late, and Grandpa Ledbetter was worried. I don’t know why. What harm could come to a weaponized drunk wandering around town in the dark while wearing red pajamas? Grandpa’s dogs had been barking incessantly since Uncle Otis was scheduled to appear some 20 minutes earlier. Finally, fully exasperated, Grandpa went out to shut-up the dogs, only to find they had treed Uncle Otis and he couldn’t get down. He was so drunk, his own dogs didn’t recognize him.
Uncle Otis could be as nasty as a peptic ulcer, and had an ornery little habit of hanging onto a kid’s gift and making him or her wrestle it away from him. One year, he tried that with Billie, who wasn’t so little anymore. Billy took exception. Before we knew it, the quick-tempered Billy and the soused Santa were on the floor in hand-to-hand combat that put to shame anything I had seen when watching “Wrestling at the Chase.”
One day, when my mom was in grade school, she was in Uncle Otis’ room trying to find something my grandmother needed, when she spied, in one of the dresser drawers, Santa’s easily recognizable revolver—thankfully unloaded. Not wanting to conclude that Uncle Otis was a thief (none too safe a conclusion, I might add), she surmised that he must be Santa Claus.
Most children, upon learning there was no Santa, would be devastated; but my mother was liberated. Once she spread the word, Uncle Otis fell from family favor.