Approximately 70 million Americans will see a 5.9 percent increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments in 2022.
Federal benefit rates increase when the cost-of-living rises, as measured by the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index (CPI-W).
The CPI-W rises when inflation increases, leading to a higher cost-of-living. This change means prices for goods and services, on average, are a little more expensive, so the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) helps to offset these costs.
We will mail COLA notices throughout the month of December to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries, SSI recipients, and representative payees. But, if you want to know your new benefit amount sooner, you can securely obtain yourSocial Security COLA notice online using the Message Center in your mySocial Securityaccount at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. You can access this information in early December prior to the mailed notice.
If you prefer to access your COLA notice online and not receive the mailed notice, you can log in to your personal mySocial Securityaccount at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to opt out of a mailed COLA notice and any other notices that are available online by updating your Preferences in the Message Center. Did you know you can receive a text or email alert when there is a new message waiting for you? That way, you always know when we have something important for you — like your COLA notice. If you don’t have an account yet, you must create one by November 17, 2021, to receive the 2022 COLA notice online.
January 2022 marks other changes that will happen based on the increase in the national average wage index. For example, the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll tax in 2022 will be higher. The retirement earnings test exempt amount will also change in 2022 and you can view that at www.ssa.gov/news/press/factsheets/colafacts2022.pdf.
You can find more information about the 2022 COLA at www.ssa.gov/cola
mySocial Security's four superpowers
Did you know having a personal mySocial Security account is almost like having super powers? Think about it. It protects you, and you can even look into your financial future. Check out these four features that can empower all working Americans who pay into Social Security.
Saves You Time
You may think you need to speak with a Social Security representative to check your application status, set up or change direct deposit, or request a replacement Social Security card. But you don’t! All you have to do is log in or create your personal mySocial Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Take care of your Social Security business from home or away when it’s convenient for you.
Security Protection
Your personal information is very important to us. When you create an account, it prevents someone else from possibly creating an account in your name. We use two-step authentication to verify you are the one logging in to your account. Our security measures allows you to access your personal information safely and securely using mySocial Security.
Reassurance
Did you know you can see your entire earnings history with your personal mySocial Security account? Do you know why it’s important to check it and make sure it’s accurate? Your future benefits are based on your earnings history. You won’t receive all the benefits you should if our records understate your real earnings. Use your account to check your Social Security Statement online and verify if your employers reported your earnings to us correctly. We tell you how to correct an error if you find one.
Plan for your Future
Retirement planning is essential for a secure future. And your personal mySocial Security account makes it easy. You can view your retirement estimates when you enter the age or date when you expect to begin receiving benefits and your estimated future salary amount. You can also view your estimated disability benefit on the Estimate Benefits page.
Women and Social Security
More women work, pay Social Security taxes, and earn credit toward monthly retirement income in the 21st century than at any other time in our nation’s history. Women, on average, also face greater economic challenges in retirement than men.
Women generally live longer than men while often having lower lifetime earnings. Women may also reach retirement with smaller pensions and other assets compared to men. These are two key reasons why Social Security is vitally important to women.
Women and men may receive benefits based on their own work record or their spouse’s. If you are a woman and you’ve worked and paid taxes into the Social Security system for at least 10 years, and have earned a minimum of 40 work credits, you may be eligible for your own benefits. Once you reach age 62, you may be eligible for your own Social Security benefit whether you’re married or not and whether your spouse collects Social Security or not. If you’re eligible and apply for benefits on more than one work record, you generally receive the higher benefit amount.
It’s never too early or too late to start saving and planning for retirement. We have specific information for women at www.ssa.gov/people/women. You can also read the publication What Every Woman Should Know at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10127.pdf.
Social Security: Answers from the experts
You may need Social Security when you least expect it and we’re here to make sure our information is always accessible to you. Whether you’re planning for your retirement years in advance or thinking about applying today, you probably have questions.
Our Frequently Asked Questions web page at faq.ssa.gov has answers to your questions about our programs and services. We feature our most-asked questions at the top of the page to help you find answers to the most common questions quickly, like:
What should I do if I receive a call from someone claiming to be a Social Security employee?
How do I change or correct my name on my Social Security number card?
How do I apply for a new or replacement Social Security number card?
How can I get a Social SecurityStatement that shows a record of my earnings and an estimate of my future benefits?
You can also browse by topics like:
Disability.
Social Security Payments.
Retirement.
Medicare.
We also have a publications library at www.ssa.gov/pubs with information on many topics. And we provide each publication in text, audio, and downloadable formats.
Social Security’s top ten web pages for 2021
There’s no better place to do your business with us or get answers than on our website. We’re always working to improve our web pages and add online services to better serve you. Here are our top 10 web pages of 2021:
Open your own mySocial Security account, where you can verify your earnings, view your Social Security Statement, get future benefit estimates, obtain a benefit verification letter, update your Social Security information if you receive benefits, and more, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
Our hub for Social Security news and updates is our blog at blog.socialsecurity.gov. You can use social media to easily share these informative articles with friends and family.
Need answers to your Social Security-related questions? Our Frequently Asked Questions web page is another valuable source of information at www.ssa.gov/faq.
You can complete and submit our online application for retirement benefits in as little as 15 minutes at www.ssa.gov/retirement.
You can conveniently apply online for disability benefits at www.ssa.gov/benefits/disability.
Visit our publication library online (including audio versions) on key subjects at www.ssa.gov/pubs.
You can learn about Medicare at www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare.
You can take care of most business with us online when you visit our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices.
There are times when you may need to fill out a form and submit it to us. You can find all our forms easily at www.ssa.gov/forms.
Learn how to recognize Social Security scams and how to report them at www.ssa.gov/fraud.
Questions and answers
General
Question: Why should I sign up for a my Social Security online account?
Answer: my Social Security gives you a personal online account you can securely use to check your Social Security information and do business with us. With a my Social Security account you can:
Keep track of your earnings and verify them every year.
Get an estimate of your future benefits if you are still working.
Get a replacement Social Security card (available in Illinois and many other states).
Get a letter with proof of your benefits if you currently receive them.
Manage your benefits:
Change your address or telephone number.
Start or change your direct deposit.
Get a replacement Medicare card.
Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.
To find all of the services available and set up an account, go to www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
Question: I'm expecting a baby. What do I need to do to get a Social Security number for my baby?
Answer: Apply for a number at the hospital when you apply for your baby's birth certificate. The state agency that issues birth certificates will share your child's information with us and we will mail the Social Security card to you. You can learn more about the Social Security number and card by reading our online publication Social Security Numbers for Children, available at www.ssa.gov/pubs.
Retirement
Question: I’m trying to figure out the best time to retire based on my future earnings. How can I calculate my own retirement benefit estimate?
Answer: We suggest you use our Retirement Estimatorat www.ssa.gov/estimator. Our Retirement Estimator produces estimates based on your actual Social Security earnings record, so it's a personalized, instant picture of your future estimated benefit. Also, you can use it to test different retirement scenarios based on what age you decide to start benefits. For example, you can find out your estimated monthly payments if you retire at age 62, 70, or any age in between. Try it out now at www.ssa.gov/estimator.
Question: My cousin and I are both retired and get Social Security. We worked for the same employer for years, but he gets a higher Social Security benefit. Why is that?
Answer: Your payments are based on your earnings over your lifetime. Unless you are both the same age, started and stopped work on the exact same dates, and earned the very same amount every year of your careers, you wouldn’t get the same benefit as your cousin. Social Security benefits are based on many years of earnings—generally your highest 35 years. To learn more about Social Security retirement benefits, visit www.ssa.gov/benefits.
Disability
Question: I need to apply for disability benefits. Where do I start?
Answer: Begin by looking at our Disability Starter Kit. You can find it online at www.ssa.gov/disability/disability_starter_kits.htm or you can request a copy by calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). The Disability Starter Kit will help you prepare for your application and interview. When you are ready, you can apply online at www.ssa.gov/applyfordisability or make an appointment to apply in person at a local Social Security office. Remember, our online disability application is convenient and secure. Don’t stand in line, go online at www.ssa.gov.
Question: My husband has been in poor health for some time and doctors have recently diagnosed him with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)–commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. I’ve heard Social Security has a “fast track” for some people who are disabled. Would you tell me about it?
Answer: We have two processes to “fast track” applications for disability benefits. Our Compassionate Allowances initiative allows us to fast track certain cases of individuals with very severe disabilities. There are many different types of disabilities that qualify for this expedited decision, including ALS, and that list continues to expand. Learn more about Compassionate Allowances and see the full list of conditions at www.ssa.gov/compassionateallowances.
Another way we speed up decisions is with our Quick Disability Determinations initiative, which uses technology to identify applicants who have the most severe disabilities and allows us to expedite our decisions on those cases. Read more about Quick Disability Determinations at www.ssa.gov/disabilityresearch/qdd.htm.
Supplemental Security Income
Question: I am receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Can my children receive dependent’s benefits based on my benefits?
Answer: No. SSI benefits are based on the needs of one individual and are paid only to the qualifying person. Disabled children are potentially eligible for SSI, but there are no spouse’s, dependent children’s, or survivors benefits payable as there are with Social Security benefits. For more information, see our publication, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), available online at www.ssa.gov/pubs. Simply type the title of the publication in the publication search box at the top of the page. You also may want to read Understanding Supplemental Security Income (SSI), available at www.ssa.gov/ssi/text-understanding-ssi.htm. For even more information, visit www.ssa.gov.
Question: My grandfather, who is receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI), will be coming to live with me. Does he have to report the move to Social Security?
Answer: Yes. An SSI beneficiary must report any change in living arrangements before the 10th day of the following month. If you do not report the change, your grandfather could receive an incorrect payment and have to pay it back, or he may not receive all the money that he is due. Failure to report a change to us could result in the deduction of a penalty from his SSI benefits. Your grandfather also needs to report the new address to us to receive mail from us. You can report the change by mail or phone at your local Social Security office or call us toll-free at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). You can get more information by reading Understanding SSI at www.ssa.gov/ssi.
Medicare
Question: I will rely on Medicare when I retire. Can you explain the different parts of Medicare?
Answer: The different parts of Medicare coveryour specific needs.There are four parts, all of which work in tandem to deliver healthcare services:
Part A (hospital insurance): Helps pay for inpatient care in a hospital or skilled nursing facility (following a hospital stay), some home health care, and hospice care.
Part B (medical insurance): Helps pay for doctors services and many other medical services and supplies that hospital insurance doesn’t cover.
Part C (Medicare Advantage plans): If you have Medicare Parts A and B, you can join a Medicare Advantage plan. Private companies offer Medicare Advantage plans, which are approved by Medicare. These plans generally help you pay the medical costs not covered by Medicare Part A and B.
Part D (prescription drug coverage): Helps pay for medications doctors prescribe for treatment.
Question: How do I apply for Extra Help with Medicare prescription drug plan costs?
Answer: You can:
Apply online by visiting www.ssa.gov/prescriptionhelp.
Call Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) to apply over the phone or request an application.
Anyone who has Medicare can get Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. Some people with limited resources and income are eligible for Extra Help to pay for the costs—monthly premiums, annual deductibles, and prescription co-payments—related to a Medicare prescription drug plan. Learn more at www.ssa.gov/medicare.