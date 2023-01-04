The dead-end street on which I spent my childhood descended steeply to the south where it met the west end of Asbury, requiring a car to make a 90-degree left turn to climb an equally steep incline to literally get anywhere.
The two hills were, as you might imagine, essentially impassable during winter when snow and ice blanketed the blacktop, but the city’s snow blows never paid a visit—for fear of getting hopelessly stuck. Trust me, the four families that lived on North Taylor Street in Greenville knew all about getting hopelessly stuck.
But as neighborhood kids, each motoring around on his or her own two feet, we made our way up and down without incident. From our house, we just cut across the back alley to Asbury and negotiated our way upward from there.
Approaching the top of Asbury, near the spot where yet another alley cut southward toward Beaumont Avenue, were a pair of significantly steep ditches—one on the south, the other on the north. On the day of which I am thinking, those ditches were ground zero for the most memorable and amazing snowball fight in which I ever played a part. It was a full-fledged snowball war between neighborhood kids.
There was a full eight inches of snow on the ground, maybe closer to a foot, but either way unusual for Greenville. It had been bitter cold—to anyone except a kid—but hints of a thaw were in the air. The ditches were full of sluggish, slushy water that couldn’t make up its mind whether it was a solid or a liquid, but more frozen than not.
The two armies, on either side of the Asbury demarcation line, built their massive snow forts, prepared their storehouses of baseball-size snowballs, and—after our lead—stashed the already rock-solid balls in the deepfreeze ditches where they slowly but surely morphed into late-1950s weapons of mass destruction.
Soon the extremely cold war commenced.
I don’t remember which side struck first with a staccato of ice grenades, but I remember taking one on the right ear. I had on most of the essential armor of winter warfare—galoshes, gloves, snowsuit, etc.—even a wool pullover hat which will turn down to cover your ears … but I didn’t have it turned down. The result was that the ice grenade exploded on my exposed ear. To this day, it is the biggest hurt ever put on me in a snowball fight.
But this was a war. And in a war, there are always casualties.
The war lasted most of the afternoon. By that time, our hands grew soaked under frozen gloves that had turned to ice from putting snowballs in and taking snowballs out of frozen, slush-filled ditches. Sometime in the fading daylight, Keith made a mad but unexpected dash across no-man’s land, and before Melvin, Lester or Gary knew what was happening, he pilfered the flag and brought it to our fort.
Victory at last!