Nothing is as full of memories as a Christmas tree.
So many ornaments have tales to tell—“Baby’s First Christmas,” shellacked school photos, and an angel in its third generation of just hanging around.
I love sitting alone at night, no lights in the house but from the Christmas tree, captured in its hold, carried irresistibly to places and people, moments and memories, words and sounds from long ago—the closest thing to time-travel I will ever know.
History credits everyone from the Egyptians to Martin Luther for the idea of a Christmas tree. In the end, it really doesn’t matter. Ultimately, we each create our own—our own tree, our own stories, our own traditions, our own memories.
I can literally sit for hours—and have—staring through the deep dark of the living room to the gentle, haunting light of a lone Christmas tree, and allowing it to transport me … wherever. Mostly to years past, to home as I knew it growing up.
Each Christmas Eve, when we were done visiting with grandparents across town, we would gather in our own living room around the lighted Christmas tree while my father would turn out all house lights and my mother would touch match-to-wick on what seemed an innumerable number of candles, and we would sit in self-imposed quiet.
Someone would then read the Christmas story from Luke’s gospel. It was kind of a Christmas right-of-passage when you, as a kid, were asked for the first time to read that story from scripture. Afterwards, my father, who had a beautiful, rich, bass voice, would sing “Silent Night” in its original German. Then we would simply sit in silence. No parent said, “Let’s all be quiet now.” They didn’t have to. We wanted to. We needed to. Like Mary, the mother of Jesus, we were pondering all these things in our hearts.
To this day, that is what I am doing alone in a dark living room looking at, and even listening to, the lighted Christmas tree staring back at me. I am pondering things in my heart—many of them memories, the kind that keep you warm when you are cold, that hold you close when you are far away from those you love.
For as far back as my memory will take me, we have had a nativity set under our Christmas tree. Our current set is significantly smaller than was the set from my youth. But the effect is still the same—centering me on the season and its meaning, transporting me back, not only to the old Heston homestead on a dead-end Greenville, Illinois Street, but all the way back to Bethlehem and that night to end all nights, that night that was the beginning of all things good and great and holy and pure.
I am lost in another world as I sit in the dark before a Christmas tree—a world I miss and inhabit all at the same moment, a world I remember and anticipate at the same time.