The dead of a February winter. A deep-snow Monday. School canceled. A ringing phone. My mother answered it. It was for me. Elizabeth Lowe was calling.
I’m pretty sure my grade school crush on Lisa Tarpley was over and I had moved on to my cute little classmate Elizabeth Lowe who lived just a block from my house—up Asbury to Elm and hang a right.
In my youthful, inexperienced eyes, the Lowe house looked like a mansion. It was a mansion … for Greenville.
I took the phone receiver from my mom.
“Hello.”
Elizabeth wanted to know if I wished to go roller skating.
“You mean ice skating?”
“No. Roller skating.”
I was confused. Greenville didn’t have a roller rink, and wouldn’t have until my parents opened one when I was in Junior High. I think, maybe, Edwardsville had one, but I knew the Lowes weren’t about to get one of their two Ford Thunderbird convertibles out in the snow, ice, and shivering temps of an off-school Monday.
“Where?” I asked.
“In my house,” she answered.
“Okay,” I said.
On went the galoshes and gloves, the stocking hat and snow suit, and up the steep sidewalk I plodded. Upon arrival, I rang the front doorbell. Elizabeth ushered me inside where I was quickly and warmly greeted by a smiling Mrs. Lowe.
I handed over my winter attire to the lady of the house, was handed a pair of skates by Elizabeth, and the two of us took off skating all around the kitchen in one big circle after one big circle. The place was huge and we had a blast, for probably 20-to-30 minutes, until Mrs. Lowe had work to do and sent us upstairs to skate.
The upstairs was massive and, if I recall correctly, consisted of only two rooms. On the far North was the bedroom of Mr. & Mrs. Lowe. The rest of the upstairs was the bedroom of the Lowe girls. It was like something straight out of “Peter Pan” or “Goldilocks and the Three Bears.” I would guess the girl’s bedroom was roughly the size of the state of Indiana. Maybe California. And the smooth wooden floors were ideal for a couple of first-graders on skates.
Because the room was so long and wide, we were able to skate at break-neck speed, making the end turns without getting dizzy. The place put to shame any roller rink I had ever or would ever be in. It was immense but cozy, and we had to have spent an hour-and-a-half—maybe two—racing its length and breadth, occasionally even holding hands. I wasn’t really into holding hands with girls, but this was Elizabeth Lowe, remember.
We were lost in our own big world when Mrs. Lowe yelled up the stairs that she had fixed breakfast for us and we needed to come down and eat. With full belly, I donned by winter gear, thanked my host, and headed home with memories … still vivid.