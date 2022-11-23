It has been said, “resentments are the number one offender.” The offense caused by resentment can be detrimental to our mental health, potentially even our physical health. We are all familiar with resentments, especially those we have about people. We think about them when they probably have no idea they have rented space in our thoughts rent-free. These thoughts can cause us to speak ill of them and even their friends and family because we somehow managed to cast a shadow of guilty by association. But, if we allow it, we can use the disruption in our life that resentments cause for our own good and personal growth. And I want to be clear; this article is not geared toward profoundly rooted trauma caused by any abuse by another person.
We can write down at least a few people we resent – a coworker, significant other, family member, or an old friend. A resentment is usually part of something bigger than just someone mistreating us or someone we thought violated our boundaries somehow. It is effortless to talk badly about someone we do not like because, as much as this may hurt, our maturity has not reached a level of understanding we need to maintain tranquility in our day-to-day lives. Through resentments, we literally give our power of happiness and focus away to another person. An excellent ingredient for resentment is our own insecurities.
“I hate that dude. I wouldn’t splash water on him if he were burning.” Think about that for a minute. Many of us have said something similar. Resentments conjure hate followed by chaos. Chaos does not have to be a big event. The disorder can disrupt how we drive, talk to others, or even treat ourselves. The whirlwind of mixed-up feelings causes us to abandon our deeply revered morals and values. This is how wars have begun – the misunderstanding of the human condition. I do not think there is any way to get away from being human, but we can pledge to become more mindful and understand ourselves and how our thoughts affect us. This is where we can use resentments for personal growth.
Here are 8 suggestions to help lessen any resentments we may hold. I am cutting straight to the point, so please, do not resent me after reading them.
Step down from the pedestal you find yourself on.
If prayer is your thing, pray for that person you resent. Ouch. I know this can hurt.
Write down something good about the person you resent. It still stings, I know.
Write down the times you hurt others and how they may resent you.
Study forgiveness and learn to forgive yourself for how you have treated others.
Limit your expectations. For example, if you hold the door open for someone to be polite, avoid getting upset if they do not say thank you or acknowledge your presence. We do not control other people’s thoughts. We held the door to be friendly, not for recognition.
The previous 6 suggestions are a way to look inward versus outward. Find an outlet to look inward to understand the world around you.
Remind yourself you are loved. It can hurt when we find out someone does not like us or wishes harm on us. And remember the other 7 suggestions.
It is not fun to be angry often, allowing that anger to dictate our happiness. Life can be messy and challenging at times, but it is meant to be enjoyable while using the challenging times to develop resiliency to help the next person struggling. Self-examination is key to understanding how we can let someone that hurt us carry our thoughts into the realm of confusion and darkness.