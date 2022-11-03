It was, perhaps, my misfortune to grow up among Ledbetters—my mother’s side of the family.
Not that my dad’s side was anywhere near normal, you understand. After all, my dad’s twin uncles—Jake & Joe Scott—held up a train near Kankakee, Illinois to celebrate Christmas in, I think, 1920. They fled the scene with a significant cache of paper money and jewelry only to be caught by a posse as they were boarding another train in another town. Jake was shot dead in the Pullman Car. Joe was arrested and did a stint in prison, where he learned to make a mean Pumpkin Pie, which ticked our tastebuds every Thanksgiving of our childhood.
The Ledbetters, however, never went to prison, though they probably should have numerous times. I think constables and police officers of the times may have had an under-the-table share of proceeds from the family’s well-established moonshine stills. Maybe they were just flat-out scared of those country folk. I know I was … and I was related. It was well into adulthood before I realized that the rest of the world was radically different.
Every Ledbetter had a guns, and knew how to use them—drunk or sober. No matter where a Ledbetter was seated, they were always within arms reach of a revolver or rifle—sometimes both. And every Ledbetter brought guns to the table for a family favorite game of Railroad Euchre.
Ledbetters played five-card Euchre: Aces to 10s, or—if they were really drunk—Aces to nines. The Jack of the trump suit (the right bower) was the highest card in the deck, followed the Jack of the same-colored suit (the left bower). From there, cards descended in rank: Ace, King, Queen, the other two Jacks, 10s and, again, if really drunk, nines. But the clan most loved “Railroad Euchre.”
In “Railroad Euchre” a single Joker was added to the deck, becoming the highest card in play, trumping either bower. There was one catch, however. When every player had his or her cards, and the dealer turned over the top card of the remaining deck to reveal the trump suit, if the top card was a Joker, the dealer had to name trump without looking at his hand.
Rumer had it that Uncle Laurel shot a man in a Euchre game. Trust me, an inadvertent Joker will do that to you.
Among Ledbetters, you had to cheat at cards to have any hope of winning, because everyone else was cheating. But—and here’s the catch—you could be shot dead on the spot if you got caught cheating. As a result, as a Ledbetter descendant, I perfected the art of cheating without getting caught. You may call that a bad moral choice on my part, but to me, it was a matter of survival.
I was well into adulthood—I mean, well into adulthood—before I realized that I really didn’t have to cheat anymore. You know, unless I wanted to.