Those crazy French—they have a different phrase for every one of ours. Whereas they say “premier amour,” we say “first love.” Theirs sounds better. English always sounds better in French.
My first love was Lisa Tarpley. She lived three blocks from me where we grew up in Greenville, if you traveled the sidewalks, but you could get there quicker if you made a beeline through the woods. She had hair the color of maple leaves at their fall peak, dimples that made your heart dance, and a face that would shame a full moon. She was as unforgettable as a first kiss, and equally sweet.
I fell in love with Lisa Tarpley in the first grade. The feeling was not mutual.
One afternoon, we were walking home together from school. I use “together” in its customary sense of “in proximity with,” rather than in the sense of “companionship” or “close association.” I would have preferred to be holding hands but, as it was, we were simply traveling the same direction, somewhat side-by-side.
Somewhere along the meandering route, she spoke into my world, sending my heart into a fluttering rhythm it had never known, asking, “Do you like Eisenhower?”
I kid you not. Her dad was a doctor. That’s why she used big words I didn’t know the meaning of and assumed that she would get an intelligent answer from me. It was near presidential election time, but that didn’t change the truth that I had no idea what an Eisenhower was. Thinking quickly, I told her that I tried one once with sauerkraut and mustard but didn’t like it.
For the first time, a girl rolled her eyes at me.
By the time we reached second grade, Lisa Tarpley was speaking French. I found that out the day our teacher, Miss Britton, announced that Greenville College was offering a class in French for interested grade schoolers, then encouraged us to ask our parents to enroll us. Miss Britton was already suspect in parents’ minds by virtue of being a vegetarian and now was urging those same parents to enroll their kids in college.
“That’s how Lisa learned to speak French,” she told the class. Then she asked Lisa to speak a few sentences in that exotic and romantic language. She obliged. My heart went into spasms. I mean, how many French speaking heartthrobs do you know … and in the second grade?
Most of the class—myself included—went home and asked our parents to enroll us in the French class for kids at the college, but all we got was a pair of frowns and four thumbs down. If only my parents had been doctors!
As it turned out, the first thing I did when I got to high school was sign up to take French, hoping to reach Lisa level fluency by at least my senior year. But, after four years of high school, Lisa had become fluid in Latin.
Ah … “premier armour.”