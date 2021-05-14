People who struggle with low-income, limited English proficiency, homelessness, or with mental illness have historically relied on meeting with us in person at our local offices to get the help they need. Currently, Social Security offices are open only for in-person appointments for limited, critical situations, depending upon local office conditions.
If you cannot use our online services, please call your local office or our National 800 Number for assistance. If we cannot help you by phone, your local office can determine if an in-person appointment or other option may be available to help you.
To serve those who need us most, we’ve partnered with community-based groups to launch a national outreach campaign. The goal of the campaign is to increase public awareness of our Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefit programs and support third-party groups that are assisting vulnerable individuals to apply for benefits. The SSI and SSDI programs provide critical financial assistance, and, in many cases, grant access to healthcare and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP.
Key components of our outreach campaign include:
Working with community-based groups that can assist with taking applications for SSI and SSDI.
Launching a national advertising campaign on TV, radio, and social media, with emphasis on benefits for children with disabilities.
Adding new online tools and informational pages, including:
Resources for people helping others access our services at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty.
Outreach materials for partner groups working with vulnerable populations at www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/groups/vulnerable-populations.html.
Updated information for faith-based and community groups, including a new toolkit and fact sheets about SSI and SSDI, at https://www.ssa.gov/thirdparty/groups/faithandcommunity.html.
We want to thank the White House Office of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships for working with us and sharing our website and products with their national network of community leaders.
We also want to thank members of the claimant advocacy community for their collaboration on this campaign. We will feature their perspectives on serving vulnerable populations on our blog over the coming weeks. Please be sure to visit and subscribe at blog.ssa.govto receive alerts when we publish new articles from our partners, and share the latest information about our national outreach campaign.
Check the status of your Social Security benefits claim online
If you applied for Social Security benefits, or have a pending reconsideration or hearing request, you can check the status online using your free personal mySocial Security account. If you don’t have an account, you can create one at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to see the following information about your claim:
Date of filing.
Current claim location.
Scheduled hearing date and time.
Re-entry numbers for incomplete applications.
Servicing office location.
Publications of interest, depending on the claim and current step in the process.
Use your personal mySocial Security account to check the status of your application or appeal at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
If you have questions about retirement, disability, Medicare, or survivors benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income, visit our webpage at www.ssa.gov/benefits.
Social Security and protecting elders from scams
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is on June 15. On this day, and throughout the month, communities, seniors, caregivers, governments, organizations, and the private sector unite to prevent the mistreatment of and violence against older people.
Social Security imposter scams are widespread across the United States. Scammers use sophisticated tactics to deceive you into providing sensitive information or money. They target everyone — even the elderly — and their tactics continue to evolve.
Most recently, Social Security’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has received reports of phone scammers creating fake versions of the identification badges most federal employees use to gain access to federal buildings. The scammers may text or email photos of the fake badges to convince potential victims of their legitimacy. These badges use government symbols, words, and even names and photos of real people, which are available on government websites or through internet searches.
If you receive a suspicious letter, text, email, or call, hang up or do not respond. You should know how to identify when it’s really Social Security. We will NEVER:
Text or email images of an employee’s official government identification.
Suspend your Social Security number.
Threaten you with arrest or other legal action unless you immediately pay a fine or fee.
Require payment by retail gift card, wire transfer, internet currency, or cash by mail.
Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment.
Send official letters or reports containing your personal information via email.
We only send text messages if you have opted in to receive texts from us and only in limited situations, including the following:
When you have subscribed to receive updates and notifications by text.
As part of our enhanced security when accessing your personal my Social Security account.
If you owe money to us, we will mail you a letter with payment options and appeal rights.
We encourage you to report suspected Social Security imposter scams — and other Social Security fraud — to the OIG website at oig.ssa.gov. You may read our previous Social Security fraud advisories at oig.ssa.gov/newsroom/news-release. Please share this information with your friends and family to help spread awareness about Social Security imposter scams.
Choose a representative payee for Social Security to consider before you may need one
The future is uncertain. Our Advance Designation program allows you to pre-select a trusted individual if a time comes when you need a representative payee to help manage your money. Advance Designation enables you to identify up to three people, in priority order, whom you would like to serve as your potential representative payee.
We recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Advanced Designation program. Since its launch in March 2020, more than one million eligible individuals have opted to participate.
You may choose an Advance Designation if you are capable of making your own decisions and are:
An adult or emancipated minor applying for benefits and do not have a representative payee.
An adult or emancipated minor beneficiary/recipient and do not have a representative payee.
You can submit your Advance Designation information when you:
File a claim for benefits online.
Use the application available in your personal mySocial Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.
Call us by telephone at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).
In the event that you can no longer make your own decisions, you and your family will have peace of mind knowing you already chose someone you trust to manage your benefits.
We have updated our Frequently Asked Questions to answer any questions you may have about Advance Designation at www.ssa.gov/faq under “Other Topics.” You may also find more information about representative payees on our blog atblog.ssa.gov.
Take care of your Social Security business online
Have you ever thought you might need to visit a Social Security office? Chances are you do not. You can probably conduct your business with us without even leaving your home. Our online services page at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices provides you a wide variety of self-service options you can use on your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even apply for retirement, disability, or Medicare online.
With a personal mySocial Security account, you can:
Get your Social Security Statement.
Request a replacement Social Security card, in most states and the District of Columbia.
Appeal a decision.
Find out if you qualify for benefits.
Do you receive Social Security benefits or Medicare? If so, you can create or log in to your personal mySocial Security account to:
Get your benefit verification letter for Social Security, Medicare, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
Check your information and benefit amount.
Change your address and telephone number.
Start or change your direct deposit.
Request a replacement Medicare card.
Get a replacement SSA-1099 or SSA-1042S for tax season.
Report your wages if you work and receive disability benefits or SSI.
Create a personal mySocial Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to take advantage of these easy-to-use features. Also, share our online services page with family and friends who need this important information.
Eligibility for spouse’s benefits
Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information, and tools that support you throughout life’s journey. If you don’t have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouse’s record.
To qualify for spouse’s benefits, you must be one of the following:
62 years of age or older.
Any age and have in your care a child who is younger than age 16 or who is disabled and entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record.
Your full spouse’s benefit could be up to one-half the amount your spouse is entitled to receive at their full retirement age. If you choose to receive your spouse’s benefits before you reach full retirement age, you will get a permanently reduced benefit.
If you wait until you reach full retirement age to receive benefits, you’ll receive your full spouse’s benefit amount, which is up to half the amount your spouse can receive. You’ll also get your full spouse’s benefit if you are under full retirement age, but care for a child and one of the following applies:
The child is younger than age 16.
The child has a disability and is entitled to receive benefits on your spouse’s record.
If you’re eligible to receive retirement benefits on your own record, we will pay that amount first. If your benefits as a spouse are higher than your own retirement benefits, you will get a combination of benefits that equal the higher spouse benefit. For example, Sandy qualifies for a retirement benefit of $1,000 and a spouse’s benefit of $1,250. At her full retirement age, she will receive her own $1,000 retirement benefit. We will add $250 from her spouse’s benefit, for a total of $1,250.
Want to apply for either your or your spouse’s benefits? Are you at least 61 years and nine months old? If you answered yes to both, visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/retirement to get started today.
Are you divorced from a marriage that lasted at least 10 years? You may be able to get benefits on your former spouse’s record. You can find out more by visiting www.ssa.gov/planners/retire/divspouse.html for more information.
Questions and answers
General
Question: When a person who has worked and paid Social Security taxes dies, are benefits payable on that person’s record?
Answer: Social Security survivors benefits can be paid to:
A widow or widower — unreduced benefits at full retirement age, or reduced benefits as early as age 60.
A disabled widow or widower — as early as age 50.
A widow or widower at any age if he or she takes care of the deceased's child who is under age 16 or disabled, and receiving Social Security benefits.
Unmarried children under 18 or up to age 19 if they are attending high school full time. Under certain circumstances, benefits can be paid to stepchildren, grandchildren, or adopted children.
Children at any age who were disabled before age 22 and remain disabled.
Dependent parents age 62 or older.
Even if you are divorced, you still may qualify for survivors benefits. For more information, go to www.ssa.gov.
Question: Recently, I was told I shouldn’t be carrying my Social Security card around. Is that true?
Answer: We encourage you to keep your Social Security card at home in a safe place. Do not carry it with you unless you are taking it to a job interview or to someone who requires it. Identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes in America and the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to safeguard your Social Security card and number. To learn more, visit www.ssa.gov/ssnumber.
Retirement
Question: I worked the first half of the year, but plan to retire this month. Will Social Security count the amount I earn for this year when I retire?
Answer: Yes. If you retire mid-year, we count your earnings for the entire year. We have a special “earnings test” rule we apply to annual earnings, usually in the first year of retirement. Under this rule, you get a full payment for any whole month we consider you retired regardless of your yearly earnings. We consider you retired during any month your earnings are below the monthly earnings limit, or if you have not performed substantial services in self-employment. We do not consider income earned, beginning with the month you reach full retirement age. Learn more about the earnings test rule at www.ssa.gov/retire2/rule.htm.
Question: A few months after I started receiving my Social Security retirement benefit, my former employer offered to take me back. It’s a great offer. Can I withdraw my retirement claim and reapply later to increase my benefit amount?
Answer: Social Security understands that unexpected changes may occur after you begin receiving retirement benefits. If you change your mind, you may be able to withdraw your Social Security claim and reapply at a future date. This withdrawal must occur within 12 months of your original retirement and you are limited to one withdrawal during your lifetime. Keep in mind, you must repay all of the benefits you received. You can learn more about the one-year period when you can postpone your benefits at www.ssa.gov/retire2/withdrawal.htm.
Disability
Question: I have been collecting disability benefits for a few years, but I’m getting healthy enough to work again. Can I return to work while getting Social Security disability benefits?
Answer: Yes, you can return to work while receiving Social Security disability benefits. We have special rules to help you get back to work without lowering your initial benefits. You may be able to have a trial work period for nine months to test whether you can work. If you get disability benefits and your condition improves or you return to work, you must report these changes to us. Call us at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or contact your local Social Security office. You can find your local office by visitingwww.ssa.gov/locator.
Question: I heard that my disability must be expected to last at least one year to qualify for Social Security disability benefits. Does this mean I have to wait until I’ve been disabled an entire year before applying for disability?
Answer: No. If you believe your disability will last a year or longer, apply for disability benefits as soon as you become disabled. Processing your application can take an average of three to five months. If your application is approved, we’ll pay your first Social Security disability benefits for the sixth full month after the date your disability began. For example, if your state agency decides your disability began on Jan. 15, we’ll pay your first disability benefit for the month of July. We pay in the month following the month for which benefits apply, so you’ll receive your July benefit payment in August. For more information, refer to our publication, Disability Benefits, at www.ssa.gov/pubs.
Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
Question: I have been receiving my Supplemental Security Income (SSI) by direct deposit for years, but I need to change my bank account. How can I do that?
Answer: For SSI benefits, you can complete changes in direct deposit by calling your local field office. You may also call 1-800-722-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. For more information regarding direct deposit, please visit www.ssa.gov/deposit.
Question: I am receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Can my children receive dependent’s benefits based on my benefits?
Answer: No. SSI benefits are based on the needs of one individual and are paid only to the qualifying person. Disabled children are potentially eligible for SSI, but there are no spouse’s, dependent children’s, or survivors benefits payable as there are with Social Security benefits. For more information, see our publication, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), available online at www.ssa.gov/pubs. Simply type the title of the publication in the publication search box at the top of the page. You also may want to read Understanding Supplemental Security Income (SSI), available at www.ssa.gov/ssi/text-understanding-ssi.htm. For even more information, visit www.ssa.gov.
Medicare
Question:
I’m 65, not ready to retire, but I want to apply for my Medicare coverage. How can I do that?
Answer:
The easiest and most convenient way is to apply online. Use our online application to sign up for Medicare. It takes less than 10 minutes. In most cases, once your application is submitted electronically, you’re done. There are no forms to sign and usually no documentation is required. Social Security will process your application and contact you if we need more information. You’ll receive your Medicare card in the mail. It’s convenient, quick, and easy. There’s no need to wait for an appointment with a Social Security representative. Get started today atwww.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare.
Question:
I need proof that I receive Medicare benefits. Where can I get a letter proving that?
Answer:
If you need proof that you get Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or Medicare, get an instant benefit verification letter online by using your personal my Social Security account. If you don’t receive benefits, your letter will serve as proof that you don’t receive benefits. If you recently applied for benefits, the letter will make that clear as well. The information on your benefit verification letter will include information that applies to your situation. You can set up your secure, personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.