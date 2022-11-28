When I was in school, teachers gave six grades: A, B, C, D, E, and F. If “D” meant you were standing on the trap door which, if opened, would drop you down to “F” level, “E” meant that the trap door where you thought you were standing was already opened, and you had better grab something, anything, now—preferably sooner—to avoid flunking.
Somewhere along the line, after I did my time in grade school, educational brainiacs dropped the “E” and kept the alphabetically challenged A-B-C-D-F. A minor point in a world where The Big Ten Conference has 14 teams.
Despite minor behavior issues, I was a consistent “b” student. If I really liked a particular class and was motivated, I would see an “a.” If the class bored me, forget it.
Like I said, I was relatively well-behaved, though I did get a lot of detentions in Middle School. Less in High School, because by that time I had perfected the art of not getting caught. And in college, I was a master at setting things in motion and then feigning ignorance. However, in Middle School—when I was learning the ropes—I gathered a detention or two.
According to Middle School policy, for every 10 detentions received, you had to take an exam. On the upside, once you reached a certain level of detentions, there were no more exams to take. Reach the next level beyond that and the school would still pass you because the teachers didn’t want you back
I don’t know which grade it was … probably seventh, maybe eighth … but as the end of the school year neared, I was sitting precariously on nine detentions. If I could properly play my behavioral cards over the dwindling days of school, I would be in the clear without an exam to take.
I had given one teacher all kinds of grief that year. Nothing major; just mischievous stuff. But enough mischievous stuff that she had given me the lion’s share of my detentions. With two days of school remaining, in the next-to-the-last class of the day, the bell rang and said teacher was dismissing us, as she usually did, row-by-row.
I was in the second row … not paying attention. I heard her say, “You’re dismissed,” and the kids in the first row exited the room. Still not looking, I heard her say, “You’re dismissed,” meaning—I thought—the second row, and so I left. As it turned out, she had pointed to the third row.
She came to the gym, to my PE class, to tell me she was giving me a detention for leaving early. I explained what had happened, pleaded my case, but to no avail. She laughed it off, and I had detention number ten.
I sat for a moment, thought of all the additional detentions I could (and rightfully should) have had but wasn’t given, then shrugged my shoulders and said to myself, “Oh, well …”.
Pat Heston is co-host of Let's Talk on Tuesday and Thursday on WBGZ 107.1FM/1570AM. He's also the author of the book "Journey Into Newness: The Soul-Making Power of a Wilderness," and a retired pastor.