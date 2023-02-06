I am a namesake—the fifth consecutive generation among Heston males with the middle name of Clinton.
The first in that genealogical line was DeWitt Clinton Heston, named for the renowned American patriot DeWitt Clinton, an 18th and 19th century politician—United States senator, mayor of New York City, seventh governor of the state of New York, and the man most responsible for construction of the Erie Canal. He challenged incumbent US President James Madison in the election of 1812, pulling in a more-than-respectable 47 percent of the popular vote.
One could do worse for a namesake.
I kept the streak going by giving my firstborn son the same middle name. He liked it so much that he never passed it on, thus ending the name-calling.
I always liked my middle name. It was my first name I struggled with through my grade school days. I liked “Patrick”—thought it somewhat dignified—but it’s shortened version “Pat” I disliked.
Nobody ever called me Patrick—except my mom when she was mad at me—but always shortened it to Pat. And “Pat” was a girl’s name, as all the kids my age and older let me know. And “Pat” rhymed with “fat,” as all the kids my age and older let me know. And grade school kids can be ruthless in their teasing.
As a result, by the time I got to fourth grade I was determined to transition out of my first name “Pat” and into a shortened version of my middle name “Clinton.” Specifically, I wanted to be called “Clint”—as in Clint Walker, the Hartford, Illinois native who stood a muscular 6-foot-6 and was a great actor, best known for roles in Westerns, including playing Cheyenne Bodie in the 1955-1963 television series “Cheyenne.”
My fourth-grade teacher was Joyce Keillor who, like me, was in fourth grade for the first time, just kicking off her educational career. I approached her privately and asked if I might transition from “Pat” to “Clint” for classroom purposes. She said, “No!”
But fifth grade brought a glimmer of hope as I had my first male school teacher, Mr. Lefebvre. I sized him up the first day of class, and decided to make my move the next day. After all, a man would understand the dilemma of carrying the name “Pat” through the fifth grade and beyond.
My grandmother Heston was at our house when I came home from my first day of fifth grade. She greeted me and asked how my first day of school was. “Great!” I exclaimed.
“Who is your teacher?” she wanted to know.
I said, “Mr. Lefebvre.”
“Oh!” said my grandmother excitedly, “Armand Lefebvre!”
“Who?”
“Armand Lefebvre!”
“Ar-what?”
“Armand!”
“Armand?”
“Yes! It’s a beautiful name! French, you know.”
That’s not all I knew. I also knew that some man named “Armand” would have no sympathy for some kid named “Pat.” I resigned to my fate and have somehow managed to live out the rest of my life.