Last month in this space I shared a profile of Helen Hamer Walters, who hosted a daily talk show on WOKZ (now WBGZ) for nearly 25 years, ending with her retirement in 1984. I mentioned in the post-script that I am related to Helen and also worked with her at WOKZ for a couple of years.
Helen and my paternal grandmother were first cousins. Grandma was named for Helen’s mother, both growing up Lydia Rain. Helen and grandma were the same age, and grandma thought Helen was a big deal. So, when I was about 10 years old, grandma dragged me on several occasions to Helen’s Breakfast Club shows at Lewis and Clark restaurant, across from Eastgate Plaza. I was not impressed with the old lady behind the mic (I was 10, Helen was in her 50s), who was describing for her radio audience the latest fashions from Phoebe Goldberg’s or Leader’s. I was mesmerized, instead, by the hypnotic dance of the lighted VU meters on the remote radio mixers and the actions of the man who was adjusting the dials as the program progressed. Little could that 10-year-old Sam Stemm imagine that less than 15 years later he would be a co-worker with that announcer, Helen Hamer Walters, and that broadcast engineer, Nick Bono.
Helen’s daughter Irene recently share a humorous incident regarding Helen’s breakfast club show. One day during the fashion show at the restaurant a model was showing a coat. When she opened the coat to show its lining to the audience, it became obvious that during her last clothing change the model had neglected to put on a blouse. There the model stood in front of the breakfast club audience, displaying the coat’s lining while wearing only a bra as a top. Helen, however, was unfazed, describing for her radio audience the beautiful coat with no mention of the wardrobe malfunction. Apparently that incident didn’t occur when I was there with grandma. I would have remembered that!
My first paid radio gig was at WOKZ in 1978. It was my first day on the job and I was a nervous wreck. I reported for work at 5am and by 8:30 my head was spinning. That’s when Helen Hamer Walters walked into the studio and closed the door behind her. Without ceremony she said, “Don’t tell anybody we’re related.” I was mortified. I remember thinking I had embarrassed myself so badly that she was rejecting our status as distant cousins. Well, as it turns out, as she went on to explain, the company had an anti-nepotism policy and she didn’t want me to sabotage myself by pointing out our shared lineage. Thus began a two year stint of working with Helen daily late in her career and early in mine.
I eventually went on to other endeavors before returning to the radio station three years after Helen’s retirement, and was named GM in 1990, the year Helen died. Subsequently I became the station owner. I often wonder what Helen would have thought of all of that. I’d like to think maybe she would even admit to being related to me.