A recent trip to central Madison County to visit a fairly new Mexican joint made for a fun experience.
This small corner restaurant in the back of a shopping center is a little hidden from the road that passes it, but sharing space with a plethora of other eating places makes it easy to find. And once you find it you won’t be disappointed. I visited recently with a friend and we were both pleasantly satisfied.
When you pull into the back side of the gigantic parking lot, you’ll find this joint nestled in the corner with the name prominently displayed and a few outside tables for some patio dining.
Walk inside to discover the small, dark dining area. There are booths along the outside walls and tables featuring metal chairs in the middle of the room. The walls are painted dark red and green and adorned with murals of luchadores, the signature logo here.
A nice touch is the gimmicky oversized chair near the entrance with a sign reading, “Here sits the most important people in the world.” It’s great for a fun photo opportunity.
There’s a small bar to the right when you enter and a counter along the back wall in front of a window peeking into the kitchen.
It’s a laid-back atmosphere here, good for a relaxing lunch or dinner date, or for a group of friends chilling out.
My friend and I were stoked to check out the intriguing menu. There are some unique options available here. We both chose to go with their signature fried taco, a 14-inch loaded monstrosity hemorrhaging with goodies.
This sucker is so huge there was no need for an appetizer. It arrives on a huge fried tortilla. The size makes it appear more like a taco salad than just a mild-mannered taco. The ingredients include tinga, picadillo, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, red onion, tomatoes, sour cream, chipotle sauce and it is garnished with a couple slices of radish.
You’re probably wondering, what are tinga and picadillo? That’s the beauty of this place; it offers some authentic options not on menus at many local Mexican restaurants. Tinga consists of shredded chicken in a tomato-based sauce with sliced onions, while the picadillo here features ground beef in a tomato sauce with corn and potatoes. A Mexican and Filipino-based dish, picadillo will have different ingredients depending on the region.
Altogether, these tastes were vibrant and rewarding on the flavor spectrum. It was sweet, spicy, salty and hearty. The pico and chipotle sauce gave it a slight kick, but nothing overwhelming. The sour cream and the guac offered some sweetness and all the flavors from the meat concoctions were wonderful. It was definitely a good signature dish. My friend echoed the same sentiment.
They also offer 14-inch burrito and quesadilla choices with many of the same ingredients if that’s your fancy. You can also order a bucket of nachos if you’re looking to gorge yourself.
Don’t worry, there are smaller portions available, too. What I like most are the more odd ingredient choices, with stuff like lengua (cow tongue) and arrachera (seasoned steak strips). Don’t knock it until you try it.
I washed down my meal with a High Noon pineapple drink. It’s a vodka and hard seltzer concoction, which is pretty refreshing. There are plenty of cocktails and margaritas on the menu, too.
Before you leave, even buy yourself a t-shirt with a luchador on it to commemorate your experience.
Any idea of the name of this newer Mexican joint in central Madison County?
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - four and a half stars
Service - four stars
Food - four stars
Price - $$
ANSWER: El Macho Taco, 1017 Century Dr., Edwardsville