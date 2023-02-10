Love lasts.

The older I get, the more distance I put between yesterday and today. Images from my past grow hazy and indistinct. People I knew and loved are harder to put a face to, though the memories remain.
Thankfully, I have pictures hanging on hallway walls and looking up from aging scrapbooks.
There is my grandfather Ledbetter—dead by the time I was four—standing with the always present cigarette between his lips, looking at me with something between sternness and a scowl, an enigma to me then, even as today.
There is my great-grandmother Bowman, holding me when I was a baby, outside on the front porch of her old home in Greenville. She was the only person I ever knew who would scratch your back, not until she got tired of doing it, but until you asked her to stop.
There I find my parents holding their great grandchild—my first granddaughter Taylor—with smiles echoing their hearts, making me wish all these nearly three decades later that my then little grandchild could actually remember them in fact, rather than in story.
Pictures help when memories fade. They put concreteness to the indistinctness of memory. They are like chalk art on a sidewalk before the gentle rains of passing years blur the image. Often, in the spirit of the movie “Mary Poppins,” I wish I could grab my children’s and grandchildren’s hands and jump with them into the yesterdays of my life and make it a today moment for them.
But that is not how time works its bittersweet magic.
Time causes memories to fade—at least, the preciseness and specificness of people from our past. Just a glimpse of a photo on the wall, however, puts the pieces of the puzzle back together and once more brings into focus the images blurred by passing years.
“I forgot mom was ever that young!”
“There’s grandpa holding his lower back. I had forgotten that it always hurt him.”
And, so, it goes.
I am moving rapidly toward being nothing more than a picture behind clear film in an album or peeking out from behind clear glass held by a frame—put there because someone wants to remember and wants the next generation, and the one after it, to know.
And, so, it goes.
Memories fade. Even photos can’t change that. But love … well, love lasts. The more generations that stand between me and the people I once knew, the more difficult it is to remember the little things—you know, things like facial features, and voices, and posture, and mannerisms—but there is one thing that transcends the passing of time and the fading of memory.
I know one thing for certain—with or without photos. Love lasts. I have forgotten much, but remember that I was loved.
I am content for those who come after me to remember but one thing: I loved them. That will hold them for the rest of their lives.
Love lasts.