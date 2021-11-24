I’ve recently been contacted by a distant cousin. We are both interested in family history and have exchanged information. That has been fine, but she has shared something else… the “tag” she puts on all her emails.
It is a quote from Reverend Martin Luther King that I think all the world needs to heed. Here it is:
"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that."
When we are seemingly divided on so many issues, we must turn to love: the love of God; the love of country; the love of family; the love of friends and the love of our fellow men and women.
It’s not always easy, unless we’ve tried to walk in their shoes.
Keep the faith and keep on loving.
Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road.