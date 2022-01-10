1 Peter: 2:5 “you also, Like living stones, are being built into a spiritual household…”
So there we are… “living stones” being built into God’s church. Can’t you picture that?
I can, because I have built a few stone walls. At first I would go out to the quarry and search for “nice” stones that would fit well together. But that took a long time. I soon found it was best to just grab any stones and haul them home in my trunk. I found that the mortar would allow all shapes of stones to bond together.
We are like the stones in the quarry. None are perfect… all have rough edges and some are downright raged! But the Holy Spirit, just like the mortar, can bond us together to form God’s church.
God needs and accepts all of us sinners to be His “living stones.” He will help us find the right spot to become part of His church.
Arnie Saaf is a member of Godfrey First United Methodist Church, 1100 Airport Road