Life was once so simple. You know, years ago. Before life got … well … not simple.
My first encounter with the non-simplified life was as a just-turned-teenager on vacation with my family in Georgia. We stopped at a restaurant for lunch.
“What would you like to drink?” asked the waitress.
“Coke,” I replied. It was, after all my favorite drink, vastly superior to a sweet-syrupy Pepsi, preferable even to a 10-2-4 Doctor Pepper. It was a simple transaction of my teenage years. Question: “Drink?” Answer: “Coke.” What could be simpler?
But this was Georgia, the rebel south.
“What would you like to drink?”
“Coke.”
“What kind?”
What kind? A Coke is a Coke, of course, of course, and who wouldn’t ask for a Coke, of course?
“Uhhh …”.
“Coke, Pepsi, Doctor Pepper, Squirt, Grape, Orange … What kind?”
“Uhhh … Coke.”
I had never played that game before.
Of course, now I play it all the time. Not with soft drinks, but with coffee.
Ordering coffee was once so simple. Walk into 1950s Greenville, Illinois’ Purity Café, order a coffee, and the waitress brought you … a coffee, thick and strong and black with cream on the side whether you wanted it or not.
You could, if you were mindless, ask for Sanka, a terrible decaffeinated brew that you put by the teaspoon-full into a cup of hot water. Worse yet was Postum, one step above potting soil, but rare were the restaurants that dared serve it, rarer still the people who dared drink it, and rarer still the people who drank it and survived. Other than my great-grandmother, I can’t think of anyone.
But that’s how simple life was in the 1950s. “What would you like to drink?” “Coffee, please.” And, with that, the transaction was settled. No surprises. Pay at the counter afterwards.
Nowadays, however, the waitress doesn’t walk up to you … you walk up to (drumroll, please) … a barista. And heaven help you if you say, “I’d like a coffee, please.”
That’s how I learned what the word “barista” means—someone who stares blankly at you until you finish the sentence you thought was already finished.” If you’re a first-timer, you learn the proper protocol pretty quickly, otherwise all you get is the blank stare. Oh … and a bunch of killer looks from the people behind you.
With time, a customer is able to interpret that blank look to mean “what kind?” followed by cup size, flavor of drink, type of drink, hot or cold, extra hot or frozen, followed by the any additional specifics and incidentals: extra shots, decaf, skinny, and … oh … can you use soy milk?
Imagine using that lingo at Greenville’s Purity Café in the 1950s.
“What would you like to drink?”
“Coffee. Decaf. Hot. Almond milk. A shot of vanilla. In a to-go cup.”
I would have been the one in the to-go cup. But what a bargain it would have been at twenty-five cents!