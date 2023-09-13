This is the story of three smoochers.
I was one of them.
But the other two were smooching first.
I didn’t even know I was smooching until well after the fact.
The three of us were on our way to Boston, Massachusetts from Bethalto, Illinois to attend a conference. We drove straight through—20 hours or so. Maybe 24. I don’t remember.
We planned to stay at a hostel to save money.
On the New York Turnpike, you could eat up the miles quickly, but not cheaply. I was doing the driving on the turnpike both going and coming. The other two were doing the sleeping in the back seat. My point being that the turnpike cost a whopping $13.75 each way, and that was in 1988. That has been 35 years. Who knows? It could be up to $13.80 by now.
My point, however, should be obvious. Both times on the turnpike—going and coming—when it came time to pay the toll, I was driving while they were (allegedly and conveniently) sleeping. They did awaken shortly after I paid to get on the turnpike, much like they were back asleep when I paid to get off the turnpike.
Smoochers!
We were so dog-tired when we got into Boston that a hostel didn’t sound good anymore. So, we went to a swanky hotel, which was the official hotel of the conference we were attending. Paul said he would put everything on his credit card and we could just pay him our share when he got the bill. Sounded good to Curt and me.
As we slowly inched closer to the check-in counter, we heard the hotel official ask people, “Are you here for the conference?” Everyone was answering, “Yes.” He replied, “I’m sorry, you cannot register until three PM. Like I said, we were dog-tired. We didn’t want to wait to check in. We wanted beds … ASAP. So when we were asked, “Are you here for the conference?” Paul answered, “No.” As a result, we liars checked in immediately.
Smoochers!
That’s when a new girl took over behind the counter. And that unleashed a wonderful series of events.
We found out there were only two beds. We asked for a third. She got us a roll-away.
The poor girl was relatively new on the job and was already worn to a frazzle. The three of us asking for an extra bed didn’t help. Meanwhile, others behind us were yelling and complaining about not being able to check-in until mid-afternoon. The frazzled girl asked how we were paying, Paul produced a card, she took it and did that thing you do with cards, handed back to Paul, gave him a receipt, and off we were for our room to rest for a few hours before the conference began.
Ironically, to this day, Paul has never received a bill … so neither has Curt or I. Nonetheless, I was still out $13.75 each way on the Turnpike.
Smoochers!