This is the story of a little-known but full-blown conspiracy in the 1950s of my small grade school world. Though it would have vast implications in the years to follow, it was essentially limited to the geographical boundaries of Greenville, Illinois.
It began with Dr. William L. Hall, a reputable physician in town who practiced medicine for 60 years. The story was that he had paid his way through medical school by borrowing $5000 from a notable person in his home town, then taking out an insurance policy on himself for that amount and naming the doner as the beneficiary.
The conspiracy was that for as long as I knew him, Dr. Hall wanted to get me in the hospital, render me helpless with anesthesia, put me under the knife, and pilfer my tonsils. To make it a full-blown conspiracy, he subversively engaged the cooperation of my parents in the truly clandestine operation.
In retrospect, I understand why my parents, not to mention the good doctor, wanted my tonsils out … pronto. I got sore throats—major sore throats—as often as other kids my age got sniffles. Doctor Hall, who doled out penicillin as freely as the Purity Café did coffee refills, would stick a needle in my buttocks and send me home until the next sore throat. I am certain my parents got tired of paying for penicillin every two weeks.
Admittedly, such things as penicillin and doctors visits were cheap back then. I remember a sign that hung over the receptionist’s desk in the doctor’s waiting room, showing a one-dollar fee for an office visit and double that for a house call. Add enough of those little numbers together, throw in an abundance of penicillin shots, and it could break a 1950s budget for a family of six.
I don’t know what a tonsillectomy cost in 1950s small town America, but it probably didn’t take too many office visits, house calls, and vials of penicillin to cancel out its drain on family finances. Understand, please, that we were not poor … but we might have eventually become so had those tonsils of mine stayed in.
Possibly, that was the reason my parents conspired with Dr. Hall to end the slow, drip-by-drip torture on wallet and purse and just yank those suckers right out of my throat.
In time, the conspiracy grew. My older brother Mike, who had in his younger years undergone a tonsillectomy, was enlisted to tell me thrilling tales of being off school and eating all the ice cream he wanted. It tempted me, but not enough to submit to the procedure.
The conspiracy wound on for years—grade school, Junior High, Senior High—but I kept my tonsils. Not like my grandmother Heston who kept her appendix … in a jar of formaldehyde on a bedroom closet shelf, but like Doctor Hall never got his scalpel anywhere near my tonsils.
I had outwitted both doctor and parents, living to tell about it.