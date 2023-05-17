I don’t remember how old I was before my family got a television. I’m pretty sure it was around the year I was in the fifth grade. It could have been earlier, but it wasn’t much later. In other words, I was ten or so when we got a small black-and-white set with rabbit ears and relatively small screen. We picked up channels 2, 4, 5, and 9 out of St. Louis, sometimes 11, and—on rare occasions barely worthy of note—channel 30.
We thought we had hit the television jackpot—you know, front lines, cutting edge stuff, taking the invention as far as it could go. I mean, after all, six channels on a really good day.
I cut my viewing teeth on Wrangler’s Cartoon Club, Cookie & The Captain, Howdy Doody, and family favorites such as Your Show of Shows, What’s My Line, I’ve Got A Secret—all in glorious, shadowy, non-color.
I remember the first time I ever saw a show on a color television. Our neighbor’s, the Clarks, phoned my mom one Saturday morning. Their new color TV had just been delivered yesterday, and they wondered if younger brother John and I might like to traipse down the alley and watch cartoons in color. We wanted. We went. It was wonderful. It was, however, several years before our family actually became proud owners of a state-of-the-art color television set … still with the same handful of channels, of course.
Television has fascinated, even captivated me, since I was a kid. Now, of course, we get a gazillion channels and could lose our retirement paying for big-time options, streaming services and the like. I am content, however, with our choice of options, as well as my Perry Mason DVDs in practically-perfect-in-every-way black-and-white.
Why my interest in television, you ask?
Simply this: An ancestor of mine—the first to set foot on the North American continent—invented television.
Would I lie to you? In print? Well, you be the judge.
The date was April 22, 1783. The place was Wrightstown, Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The occasion was yet another invention by a friend of William Penn, my ancestor Zebulon Heston.
I would guess that most people do not know that Zeb invented the TV. I’m not sure Zeb even knew it. He was just fooling around in his basement with whatever he had lying around.
Anyway, Zebulon Heston invented the first television set. He gathered family and friends in his humble living room, set his invention in front of them, plugged it into the socket he had invented in the fall of 1782 (to cover a mouse hole above the baseboard), and turned the knob on the TV.
As fate would have it, nothing happened, much to the chagrin of his guests. It should be pointed out that it was not Zeb’s fault. After all, electricity had not yet been harnessed. On the upside, nothing good was on television that night anyway.
Some things never change.