“But, mom! Everyone is doing it!”
That was the last resort plea whenever I asked my mother if I could join other kids my age in a certain adventure.
“If everyone was running to jump off a clip, would you do it?”
That was my mother’s brilliant coup de gras that always and effectively brought an abrupt halt the discussion. I mean, how is a kid—even a teenager—supposed to answer that question? “No, of course I wouldn’t do that.” And she knew it. And that was that.
Our Junior High teacher Lloyd Thacker had taught us about lemmings, and we wondered how all those lemmings could be so stupid as to follow each other off a cliff. Even I knew I was smarter than a lemming.
My response to the question “If everyone was running to jump off a cliff, would you?” was always “no” or else a stone-cold silence, which amounted to the same thing.
I had a whole string of questions that seemed better to me. Like this one: “If everyone was going to the Dairy Queen to get a banana split, would you do it?”
“Yes!”
“What if I wouldn’t give you any money?”
Parents always had a comeback.
Decades later, as a grown man, I found myself with friends in the nation of Nepal—that tiny country with all those big mountains. The Himalayas are indeed big, and Mount Everest is the biggest of them all.
On our one free day, our Nepali guide asked if we would like to go paragliding in the Himalayas. Everyone excitedly answered “Yes!” except for me. I had a great fear of heights. Then I thought about how I would probably never have another chance to see the Himalayas, let alone paraglide among them, so I changed my mind. After all, my wife already has so much insurance taken out on me that whenever I leave the house, she says, “Bye, Pat. Take chances!”
I took the chance. In Nepal. Amid the highest mountains in the world.
The next day, we wound our way up a treacherous road along the mountain’s edge to the site for our paragliding takeoff. We were strapped to our chutes and, in turn, strapped to our guides, and waited for the wind to be just right.
My guide—Govi—told me, “When I say ‘go!’ … take off running as fast as you can downhill toward the cliff’s edge. Don’t slow down. When you get to the edge of the cliff, run right off it, and keep your legs pumping in mid-air until I give you further instructions.”
I was fourth in line when everyone was cleared for take-off. I watched as my friends in front of me did just what my mom warned me they would do … went running full-speed … right off the edge of the cliff.
I was suddenly a lemming, following the crowd off the cliff edge and into ecstasy.
“Mom! I ran off a cliff!”