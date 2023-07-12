Both my father and mother played in national championship bands while in high school. My mom played six or seven different instruments. While in high school, she taught music to rural school children scattered around rather-rural-to-begin-with Greenville.
It was inevitable, therefore, that the four Heston children would be directed along a musical path. My older brother Mike played the tuba. My sister Sandi played the flute. My younger brother John played the coronet. I—the one without the rhythm—played the drums. Go figure.
I don’t remember if my siblings took piano lessons—probably—but I did. In fact, that is how I, member of a staunchly protestant family, became a believer in purgatory. It was horrific—I think as much for the instructor as for me.
It all started with a note on my report card from my first-grade teacher. “Pat has a wonderful voice and would do well, I think, playing the piano.” To this day, the note defies logic. Unless vocal chords and fingers connect anatomically, the ability to sing does not naturally lead to the ability to play a piano.
However, my mother took that note as Holy Scripture and promptly enrolled me for piano lessons. The lessons lasted two years, though I gave up on them within four months, the teacher within six. After those six months, my instructor—who played piano and organ for the Presbyterian Church—also bought into Purgatory. In that sense, piano lessons were, for both of us, a religious experience.
Nonetheless, when I reached Junior High, my musical mother insisted that I join the band. I went straight for the percussion instruments. It took only one public concert for my mother to suggest that I find another extracurricular activity in Junior High. The disappointment was similar to Joseph P. Kennedy and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy learning that one of their sons didn’t want to be President of the United States.
By contrast, my father—himself, a bonafide musician—said nothing to me about music or instruments or bands, but would nonetheless retire each evening to the cellar where, for hours on end, he would mournfully play his high school sousaphone, using it to drown his sorrow like an alcoholic might use a bottle of Scotch.
I don’t know the musical equivalent to a family “black sheep.” Maybe a “stringless violin” or “bowed bow” or “reed-less clarinet.” But whatever it is called is what I was.
My siblings did nothing with musical instruments after high school; nonetheless, I remain the only Heston child who didn’t, at the very least, play beyond junior high—to the delight of the Greenville High School band director and the concert-going public.
I think my now-heaven-dwelling parents may worry about my chances of reaching the pearly gates before they are bolted and double-bolted from the inside, or—at the very least—may be terribly embarrassed that I won’t be welcomed into the band.
I have heard that a harp is a difficult instrument to learn.