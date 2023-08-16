In retrospect, the wedding would have progressed more smoothly without the grapes. Obviously, even if you weren’t there, that makes sense. When was the last time you knew grapes to add something of value to a wedding ceremony? I rest my case.
I suppose the problem was magnified by the fact that we were attending, not just any wedding, but a family wedding—a somewhat dignified service in which my niece was the bride. Because we were family, we were seated in the very front of the very somber, very gothic, very dignified sanctuary. Which, of course, would not have been an issue had the grapes not surfaced.
Making matters worse was the fact that the grapes surfaced only mentally, and only in the minds of myself and my two sons, who—mistakenly—had been seated together. It quickly became obvious that my parents had allowed me to watch too many Three Stooges episodes on television, and that I had done the same thing with my two sons.
A “hefty” lady stood to sing at my niece’s wedding. She sang with a snobbish-like, nasal-y, operatic voice that immediately whisked the three stooges—father and sons—back to a Three Stooges episode we had seen at least one too many times. I confess that I began the laughter, which was not at all boisterous, but more like the old cartoon character dog named Dastardly—you know, rapid bursts of barely audible sounds, not bellowing guffaws. But, admittedly, still obvious laughter.
If that wasn’t bad enough by itself, I was shaking. I mean, my entire body was shaking uncontrollably as I laughed, so hard the entire pew was shaking, so hard that my sons quickly and just as uncontrollably joined in. We might have escaped family scorn had the pew not been shaking my wife like a paint can in an automatic mixer at a hardware store. That’s when she shot me what comedian Tim Allen called “the look.” The three of us quieted down, but each time we looked at each other, the laughter was once more uncontrollable.
There we were at a wedding, and my wife was thinking divorce, possibly murder, at the very least mayhem or manslaughter. She couldn’t look at us boys without seeing the three stooges. We couldn’t look at or listen to the lady singing without thinking of a classic Three Stooges episode where a man was shooting grapes from a sling shot into a singer’s mouth.
Finally, the wedding came to an end with the pew having sustained only minimal damage. My boys and I moved as quickly as we could toward the reception hall, still refusing to make eye contact with mother and wife respectively. She was still glaring, but the pressure was off as we made our way to the post-ceremony celebration.
That would have been the end of it, I’m convinced, had my boys and I not walked to buffet line and found, right next to the salad, … grapes.