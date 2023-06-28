When my youngest son was barely 18 months old, he was diagnosed with Celiac disease, a usually long-term autoimmune disorder caused by a reaction to gluten. To simplify, instead of digesting food, breaking it down, the body passes food on through the system (diarrhea) or simply rejects it (vomiting). The result? Our youngest child looked like the quintessential malnourished kid—ribs visible, stomach bloated. He was literally starving to death.
Far more than simple gluten intolerance, which his sister has, Celiac disease can ultimately be fatal. But, by simply avoiding gluten, all is well. And so it is with our son, who is big, and strong, and the picture of health.
My wife and I learned that the disease is found only in people of Irish and Welsh extraction—that’s us, at least the Irish. And it probably explains stomach issues I had as a child.
When I was ten years old, I was in my class at school, experiencing some typical mild stomach pain. I told my teacher that my stomach hurt. She asked if I wanted to go home and wanted her to call my mother to pick me up. Even as a youngster, I knew an opportunity when I saw one, and quickly answered, “Yes!”
Teacher called. Mom came. I left. Yes! Out school for the day! But mom had other ideas. “We’re going to see Dr. Hall,” she said. “Why?” I asked, trying not to sound panicky. “Well, we need to find out why your stomach is hurting.”
“It doesn’t feel too bad now,” I said. “I think you could just take me back to school. Remember, I had all those baked beans last night.”
“No. We’re going to see Dr. Hall.”
We did.
I lay on the … whatever that thing is you lie on in a doctor’s office … as our hometown doc poked and prodded and ask me questions. Finally, he turned to my mom and said, “He’s got appendicitis. He needs to go to the hospital right now and have his appendix out.”
Whoa! Wait a minute! That was never part of the equation! Bless me, Father, for I have sinned! I gave all sorts of reasons why I couldn’t go to the hospital, but we did … directly, promptly. When we arrived, I refused to get out of the car.
So my mother—you know, the lady who gave me birth—simply got out, shut her door, and started walking calmly toward the hospital entrance. Panicking, I hurriedly followed her, somehow thinking that being left alone in a parked vehicle—a not-uncommon occurrence for a kid in 1950s Greenville—was a worse case scenario than an appendectomy. Stupid kid!
So it was that the appendix came out, compliments of the good Dr. Hall. Even as an appendix-less 10-year-old, however, I couldn’t be mad at my doctor for ruining my day off school because, as it turned out, a 1950s appendectomy got me off school for a full two weeks.