In a world where The Big Ten Conference has 14 schools (actually 17 if you count “affiliate” members Johns Hopkins, Notre Dame, and the University of Chicago) and by the 2024-25 season will have 16 (actually 19, adding UCLA and USC), it should come as no surprise that summer “kicks off” with a spring holiday.
If we can’t keep numbers straight, there’s no reason to assume we can keep seasons straight.
Memorial Day, as we know, arrives about three weeks before summer officially begins, yet is considered to officially launch the summer season. Following in its wake come Federal Holiday newcomer Juneteenth (June 19) and old standby Independence Day (July 4). The beginning of fall is then marked by yet another holiday, Labor Day, in early September—even though there are still about two weeks of summer remaining.
That’s why a Big Ten Conference with 14, 16, 17, or 19 teams makes perfect sense.
Interestingly, of the 10 annual Federal Holidays, only three are during the summer months. And, as we well-know, in our neck of the North American woods, it can be insufferably hot and humid in the summer. I am reminded of the child in the book “The Color Purple” who asked, “Why does they always have to have the Fourth of July in July … when it’s so hot?”
Why not have it in the spring. Why not move all three of the “summer” holidays to the spring? After all, Memorial Day is already there. Plus, March and April have no Federal Holidays—there’s ample room top fit-in the summer holidays.
If our Federal government is smart enough to celebrate no holidays in August—I mean, who wants to be outside celebrating in the middle of an August afternoon?—then why can’t we just move all summer holidays to the spring? Or, what about the fall? We only celebrate Columbus, Veterans, and Thanksgiving then.
Christmas, New Year’s Day, and Washington’s Birthday (or President’s Day) take care of the winter months, which are not overly conducive to cookouts, swimming pools, and yard games … so let’s just leave them where they are.
And, by the way … did you realize that of our 10 Federal Holidays, half of them are “floating”? By that, I mean the specific day they are celebrated varies year-to-year. Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Labor Day, and Columbus Day are “floating” Mondays, while Thanksgiving Day is a “floating” Thursday.
I can see Columbus Day “floating”—after all, Christopher was in a ship on water and all that—but I wish that the Federal Calendar Keepers would just leave everything else alone. No floating allowed.
Personally, I think Valentine’s Day should be a Federal Holiday. After all, it is my birthday … every year. And it’s non-floating—just like me in a swimming pool. And what about St. Patrick’s Day. It’s my namesake, you know? And shouldn’t everyone be PAT-riotic?
Heaven help us if I am ever put in charge of the Federal Calendar.