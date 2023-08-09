Little did I know, when I was a youngster, that old people talking about how fast life was going were actually spouting physics. I don’t grasp physics well, but I enjoy playing with it the way a wannabe mechanic tinkers under the hood of his car.
I used to hear old-timers—translation: people as old then as I am now—talk about how fast time traveled as they got older, much faster than it did when they were younger. I didn’t know until much later that there is, in fact, a branch of quantum physics that insists the reason time seems to be speeding up as you get older is because time does speed up as you get older. Yep, you read that correctly. Time literally speeds up as we age. Who am I to argue with quantum physics?
A major reason I believe that is because I feel it in my bones. All aging people do. As a kid, life passed with all the swiftness of the earth’s tectonic plate. Days were longer then, drawn-out, elongated. Time seemed to dawdle, like a toddler stopping to inspect insects and flowers while mom is trying to rush them home. There was time to stop and look and listen; time to see and hear and taste and touch and smell—all those things we lose touch with as we age and time speeds up.
Maybe that is why time was taken for granted in our youth. Time was assumed, presumed when we were young. We never thought of it moving fast, or picking up speed, or—of all things—slipping away. When we were young, there seemed to be an endless supply of time, enabling us to squander it unthinkingly, like it was some natural resource that had always been there and would always be there no matter what we did with it.
And, boy, did we use it! Never thinking, in the heady days of youth, that we would one day use it all up.
Maybe, in retrospect, youth is like climbing a steep hill (a slow, steady trek where the crest seems forever in the distance, always out of reach, and you wonder “Will we ever get there?”), while aging is like descending that same steep hill on the other side of the crest (picking up speed as you go, trying unsuccessfully to slow down in the swift, rushing current of gravity and time). Gravity always wins out—not just sometimes; always. Time always runs out—not just sometimes; always.
It's the way of life. It’s just more noticeable as we age.
It's another way of saying there is no going back, only going ahead. It’s how we interpret “it’s all downhill from here.” Me? I’m grabbing the nearest empty appliance box, jumping inside, and racing all the way to the bottom, like I did as a kid.
Sit at the top and gripe if you want, but I’m taking the ride and saying, “Wow! That was fun!”