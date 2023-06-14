It was the Fourth of July, 1901. My grandmother Heston, then a Scott, wasn’t quite toddling yet—not very steadily anyway. Her parents, and her brand-new baby sister, were at a grand Independence Day celebration in Greenville, Illinois.
The baby—Elaine, whose first name became my sister’s middle name—as well as Josephine (my grandmother-to-be) and both parents were enjoying food and festivities as they waited for night to fall and the fireworks to begin.
Let me break in here to tell a short war story of my dad’s. One day, outside an Austrian village, he was ordering mortar fire over a hospital to flush out a troublesome German tank that had gone into hiding. One of the fired rounds was, in the parlance of the time, a “short round.” In other words, it came in short instead of high, and instead of clearing the hospital, it sailed in through one of the windows, exploding, and killing people inside. It was an unpreventable fluke … but a fatal one.
Well, back to the Fourth of July in 1901.
The fireworks had started—and, from everything I have been told, they were spectacular—but one of the skyrockets unexpectedly misfired. It sailed into the crowd of spectators and right into the bassinet that held the baby who would have become my great aunt, killing her instantly.
But that was a distant story from a distant time and place for us, even for my dad. And more than half-a-century later, when my dad set off fireworks in our back yard every Independence Day night, he was sending everything imaginable up into the air. Nothing fireworks-wise was illegal back then. And my dad bought it all, and readied it all, and lit it all. And we were mesmerized by the whole pyrotechnic experience.
One of my favorite fireworks was Roman Candles. I would hear them go “Whoosh! Whoosh! Whoosh!” or “Poof! Poof! Poof!” as they rose into the sky before exploding in colorful, brilliant stars that filled the night sky and thrilled our already-pounding hearts. Though they were later banned, because of a tendency to malfunction (a tendency that could prove deadly), we never had issues with our backyard display.
My other favorite was Skyrockets. Not bottle rockets, mind you, but sky rockets—solid-fuel rocket, black powder powered, racing into the night sky, reaching its apex and releasing anything and everything from a ball of fire to brilliant stars, all punctuated by sizzles and crackles and bangs and explosions. My dad always saved them—as he did the Roman Candles—for his fireworks finale.
It was the mid-1950s and nobody really knew (or was telling) that things you lit—like cigarettes or skyrockets—could be bad for you. But my dad was always cautious, careful, certain that we stayed well back from the launch pad, and never let any of us set off either skyrockets or Roman Candles.
Maybe the aunt he never knew was in the back of his mind.