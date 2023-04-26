I love math.
I hated it in school.
That’s before I learned all the creative things you could do with it.
That’s when I really grew to like it.
On its surface, math is terribly boring. You know, one-plus-one is two, two-plus-two is four, three-plus-three is six. But, then again, it gets really interesting when you can use it to put satellites and astronauts in space, or figure the net worth of Elon Musk, or prove that the Baltimore Orioles are the worst team in Major League Baseball.
You can make really tricky riddles out of math.
An old-fashioned pocket watch and its case together cost three hundred dollars. The watch costs two hundred and eighty dollars more than the case. How much does the case cost?
Answer: Ten dollars.
Yes it is.
Divide thirty by a half and add ten. What is the total?
Answer: Seventy.
Yes it is.
You gotta love math like that!
With math, it is all in how you use it. Say it one way, and the answer is obvious. Say it another way, and the answer is elusive. But, ultimately, math never lies to you.
Of course, you can make it sound like it is lying to you. Why do you think two politicians can site the same statistic and tell you it means two different and diametrically opposed things? That’s the beauty of math—it can make you think it’s saying one thing when it’s actually saying another. You know, like the aforementioned politicians.
Math may be completely honest, but a person can use math in such a way that it leads to a false conclusion.
For example, it’s easier to save money in the 2020s when I am a senior citizen than it was in the 1950s when I was a kid. You want mathematical proof? When I was a kid, a person could save about $3000 not buying a new Cadillac. Nowadays, a person can save $100,000 not buying a Cadillac.
I rest my case.
Or, how about this? The older I get, the stronger I get. When I was first married, I could only carry about $75 worth of groceries. Now that I’m reaching my mid-seventies and have been married over 50 years, I can carry a whopping $200 worth of groceries.
Or, how about this: “My net worth is between five hundred and eight hundred million dollars”? Sounds like I’m a really rich guy, doesn’t it? But, use the actual numbers, and there’s a different feel to it all. “My net worth is between $500 and $800,000,000.” It’s math either way.
The problem is not math, but mathematicians; not numbers, but what people do with numbers. You can do all sorts of things with numbers.
That’s why math is exciting.
Three things not true: A lie, another lie, and mathematical equations in the hands of someone using them on the sly.
It’s a good thing it is used on the sly. Otherwise, I would still hate math.