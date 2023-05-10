I was trolling the internet the other day.
I came across a letter to Marilyn Monroe. You know, “Hollywood is a place that will pay you $50,000 to make a movie and fifty cents for your soul.” That Marilyn Monroe.
The letter was from author John Steinbeck. You know, “Anything that just costs money is cheap” fame. That John Steinbeck, author of a slew of my favorite novels.
I briefly thought about buying the letter, but the opening bid was greater than my life’s savings.
Interestingly, Mr. Steinbeck was asking Miss Monroe for an autograph. Not for himself, understand, but for his nephew-in-law.
Dated April 28, 1955, it was sent to Miss Monroe at the Waldorf Towers in New York City. After the customary “Dear Marilyn,” it read as follows:
“In my whole experience I have never known anyone to ask for an autograph for himself. It is always for a child or an ancient aunt, which gets very tiresome, as you know better than I. It is therefore, with a certain nausea, that I tell you that I have a nephew-in-law who lives in Austin, Texas, whose name is Jon Atkinson. He has his foot in the door of puberty, but that is only one of his problems. You are the other.
I know that you are not made of celestial ether, but he doesn’t. A suggestion that you have normal functions would shock him deeply and I’m not going to be the one to tell him.
On a recent trip to Texas, my wife made the fatal error of telling Jon that I had met you. He doesn’t really believe it, but his respect for me has gone up even for lying about it.
Now, I get asked for all kinds of silly favors, so I have no hesitation in asking one of you. Would you send him, in my care, a picture of yourself, perhaps in pensive, girlish mood, inscribed to him by name and indicating that you are aware of his existence. He is already your slave. This would make him mine.
If you will do this, I will send you a guest key to the ladies’ entrance of Fort Knox and, furthermore, I will like you very much.
Yours sincerely,
John Steinbeck.”
I understand that Marilyn Monroe honored the creative request and sent an autographed photo to Jon Atkinson via John Steinbeck, thus ending the nephew-in-law’s winter of discontent.
I love informal communication involving famous or historical figures. You know, Abraham Lincoln sending a humorous birthday card to the wife of General U. S. Grant or Albert Einstein swapping hand-written stories with a Pawn Shop owner named Cleve in Princeton, New Jersey.
Personally, I would have loved owning the Steinbeck letter but didn’t have the half-a-million available. Plus, my wife and I had made a date to watch Perry Mason re-runs on television that night.
It is for the better. In true Hollywood Fashion, the purchase would probably have cost me my soul.