I’m not sure that anyone outside of my Alton neighborhood knows that one of my neighbors—and, therefore, one of their neighbors—is a mad scientist.
When we moved into our house, over three years ago now, no one told us in advance that we had a mad scientist on our block. Newbies are required to stumble upon that information on their own, quite by accident.
I first met him when he saw me in the front yard raking leaves and asked if I had seen his copy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He was munching on an egg-and-onion between two pieces of pumpernickel slathered with deli mustard with a hint of horseradish. His hair, like Albert Einstein’s, defied gravity. He announced, unsolicited, “By the way, I am a mad scientist.”
His wife suddenly appeared, waving the Post-Dispatch, yelling that he had left it on the porch swing. Zelma—as I learned her name to be—seemed normal, a pleasing counterbalance to Earl (her husband).
“Earl’s getting his monster out this morning,” Zelma announced like it was casual conversation. “Would you like to come over and watch?”
Earl added, “Yes, I would like the two of you to meet.” He then waved for me to walk with him a couple of houses over.
Before I could counter with a string of questions, Earl had his arm around my shoulder and announced, “Now Digby is very smart. And communicates very well.”
“Digby” I asked.
“Yes,” said Earl. “And Digby speaks seven languages, including English. All fluently. And he loves outdoor games. You know, kick the can, hide and seek, tag.”
“He’s in a tag mood today,” added Mrs. Mad Scientist. “Would you like to play with Digby and Earl?”
“Why not?” I unthinkingly said.
Earl went to get Digby, and soon they came sauntering across the lawns. Zelma whispered, “He’s a great tag player, but one word of warning: Whatever you do, don’t tag Digby. He absolutely hates to be tagged.”
I gulped. Earl introduced me to his monster. I offered a “glad to meet you,” and Digby returned the same in fluent English. The three of us—Zelma begged off—then commenced our game of tag, with Earl “it” first.
He tagged me. I, then, ignored Zelma’s advice and tagged Digby.
Suddenly, the great monster—broad shouldered, well over seven feet tall—got mad. I mean, mad! He glared at me, then gave chase. I took off running as fast as I could, huffing and puffing. The monster was fuming. Soon, I stumbled over a black cat which had never liked me. The feeling was mutual.
Instantly, Digby was over me—nostrils flaring, face flushing, hand racing toward my face, and when flesh met flesh, he roared, “You’re it!”
I was so flustered, I headed home and fixed an egg and onion sandwich on pumpernickel with deli mustard and some horseradish. It seemed the perfect match for the dill pickle slice Digby gave me.
Then I woke up.