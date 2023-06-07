I grew up in a church that corporately recited—not always, but regularly—the Lord’s Prayer. Whenever the congregation would recite Jesus’ words “and lead us not into temptation,” my very youthful ears always heard “and lead a snot into temptation.”
I am series. It does sound like that. Try it yourself. Stop reading just long enough to say out loud, “and lead us not into temptation.” See what I mean? It sounds exactly like “lead a snot into temptation.”
The trouble for me was that some scarecrow-like man, whose name I do not remember, always went out of his Sunday way to call me a “little snot.”
If that were true, then it presented problems. I figured it had to be true because the guy told me that AT CHURCH. So, I started wondering why Jesus would pray that God would “lead a snot into temptation.”
Does that seem fair to you? Not to me. I found it a no-win situation. Here we were commanded every Sunday to avoid temptation—which was hard for a little kid—and there was God, at the same time, leading “little snots” like me into temptation. You’ll never convince me that’s fair.
I admit, however, that the whole thing did have a positive upside.
I could rationalize succumbing to any temptation. It was simple: “I’m a little snot … and God led me into temptation.” As a result, for a significant portion of my childhood, I was impervious to parental or pastoral attempts to elicit feelings of guilt for my wrongdoings.
After all, God led me to do those things. Jesus said so!
Finally, a Sunday School teacher explained what Jesus really said, that he did not lead anyone into temptation, not even little snots like me.
On one hand, it was a relief to learn Jesus was not asking God to get me in trouble. On the other hand, however, it created a major dilemma about what to do with all the accumulated sin that I happily piled up because I could conveniently blame it all on God.
After all, the Bible said so. We recited it nearly every Sunday. “Lead a snot into temptation.”
However, thanks to a just-trying-to-be-helpful Sunday School teacher, everything that I had seen as God’s fault was now my fault. I don’t care what church you attend, that is not a good scenario.
From a little snot’s standpoint, it was a really rotten deal to find out after the fact that sinning was entirely my fault. I remember thinking it would have been a huge help if God had seen to it that Jesus said something less confusing to a kid. I still think “lead us not” sounds way too much like “lead a snot” to hold me fully responsible for the trouble I got into.
If I had just known that truth ahead of time, I would not have committed half those sins. Well, maybe a third—you know, little snot that I am.