I have noticed a coincidence that I hope is not cause-and-effect. Of the seven different schools I have attended in my life—Central Grade School, Inglis Grade School, the Annex, the Junior High, the high school, and two colleges—five of them do not exist anymore. Add to that yet another college with a campus I formerly frequented and in whose library I liked to study, and it’s six of eight no longer standing.
On the upside, I am certain that explains why Harvard, Yale and all the other Ivy League citadels of higher learning never accepted me, despite my repeated solicitations. Some who know me would say it was rather lack of two things in particular—brains and money—but I know the hidden truth. What Ivy League school wants to be the first to shutter its doors and windows?
I am not worried about Harvard or Yale getting a bum rap. I am worried about me getting a bum rap. After all, who wants to be the one responsible for shuttering the doors and windows of such historic centers of ultimate education?
Honestly, I miss all of those schools that have closed. But I especially miss Inglis Grade School in Greenville, Illinois. What I miss the most is the structure’s fire escapes—imposing metal tubes that stretched from the top floor to the ground, enabling kids—teachers, too—on the second floor to arrive safely outside, all but instantly, in the case of a sudden fire.
I remember how, on the first day of school each year, teachers on the second floor would open the mysterious door in the classroom wall to expose a dark and sinister, yet strangely inviting, one-person, tubular roller coaster that would shoot us down to the concrete school yard where, we were promised, a teacher from the first floor would safely catch us.
As fun as that was, it only happened once-a-year, on the first day of school. In the summer, however, when school was out, it happened weekly, sometimes daily—at least, for the Heston and Harnetiaux kids, as well as a few other neighborhood rascals thrown in for good measure.
We would walk the blocks to the school—always, it seems, on the hottest, most humid day of the year—climb up the tube, which having been baking in the summer heat, was like the inside of a kitchen oven or, perhaps, the blast furnace at DeMoulin Brothers Factory in town.
We would inch our way upward, one at a time, our hands all-but-blistering, sweat dripping from our bodies like drool from our mouths and, once at the top, we would roll ourselves onto our back and launch ourselves once more toward the concrete below. Down through the darkness we would race, the cool rush of wind cooling our over-heated systems, then a great burst of light, and just-like-that, our feet were on the concrete.
If the school was still there, I would do it again … and again.