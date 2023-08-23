In college, I had a friend who made time for nothing but studying. What a waste of college, right? Why study when there were pick-up games of basketball to play, pizza joints to visit, and campus havoc to raise? But my friend studied.
Until.
Until the day he fell in love with a campus cheerleader. Voila! He now had time—time for her, for basketball games (at which she was cheering), for pizza, even for dates at swanky restaurants.
He wasn’t in his room much after that. I occasionally saw him in the library … with her … sitting way too close to effectively study … staring google-eyed … and doing that kind of soft, seductive talk that is so not studying.
That’s when it hit me: We have time for what we want to do; it’s what we don’t want to do that we seldom find time for. At least for the most part. Certainly concerning our free time.
As a pastor and life-observer, I know we have a tendency to be controlled by, rather than to control, our time use. That’s part of the problem with living in a clock-punching, deadline-meeting, appointment-keeping, schedule-filling, overtime-seeking world. But, if we don’t seize some measure of control over such things, life too quickly zooms out of control. It’s the nature of the beast. It seems that even when we are not on the job, we are still tied to the clock.
Years ago, Max Gunther wrote in The Weekender:
“One blustery weekend I was strolling with my little boy on an Atlantic beach. We were scaling clamshells into the onshore wind and watching them curve back to us. I don’t know why this was fun. But on that morning, scaling clamshells seemed like the best of all possible things to do.
After a while, I looked at my watch. It was lunchtime. We left the beach reluctantly. Only after we sat down to eat did I wonder why I had stopped the game. What is so important about noon? Why must we be hypnotized by the clock? My boy and I went back to the beach after lunch, but the mood was gone. The clamshells and the wind did nothing for us now but blow sand in our eyes.”
We can control time; we just don’t. That’s how we end up the losers.
Fill a bucket with baseballs. It is full; but will hold more. Pour in all the M&Ms it will hold. It is full; but will hold more. Pour in all the sand you can. It is full; but will hold more. Then pour in water to the brim.
When schedules are full, there are choices we can make, moments we can seize, things we can do to fill life with meaning and joy. Where big doesn’t fit, little does.
So, instead of blaming things we can’t control, why not start controlling things we can? We might find more time on our hands for the important things.