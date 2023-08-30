I still get butterflies in my stomach riding Ferris Wheels.
Give me the most twisting, turning, climbing, plummeting, screaming-riders roller coaster and I’m in my element. But put me on a mild-mannered, leisurely turning Ferris Wheel and the butterflies surface.
I don’t like rides that make me feel like they might dump me out. I don’t mind getting thrown out of a roller coaster, but I do mind getting dumped out of a Ferris Wheel—or, the “Buccaneer,” that boat at Six Flags that does nothing but rock back-and-forth, higher-and-higher, but makes feel like I’m going to be dumped to the pavement below.
Give me the “Octopus” or “Bungee Cord” or “Screaming Eagle;” offer me a day of parachuting in central Illinois or paragliding in the Himalayas and I’m all in, but I’m not boarding that boat. However, I will ride the Ferris Wheel over-and over, and I don’t even hold on anymore (well, I kind of don’t). But I still feel the stirring of butterflies.
I suppose I always will.
My older brother tried to cure my Ferris Wheel fears by taking me to the State Fair in Springfield when I was about seven and forcing me to ride the double-Ferris-Wheel. We even got stopped at the very top. He even started rocking the compartment back and forth. However, my fears were not overcome, as he had hoped, but intensified, as I had expected.
Once, many years later, at the Bethalto, Illinois homecoming, I rode the Ferris Wheel with my then grade school daughter because she was insistent—it was one of her favorite things to do. And I, being a doting and dutiful father, climbed on board with her (and with my butterflies). We stopped at the top. She started rocking the compartment back-and-forth.
I said, “Lindsay, stop that! You’ll get scared.”
She replied, “No I won’t, daddy.”
“Yes you will,” I shot back. “Now stop it!”
Like I said, I don’t hold on anymore (well, I kind of don’t) but, try as I might, I can’t rid myself of that constant activity of stomach-dwelling butterflies.
You would think that by now I would have chased them off—after all, I’m 73 years old and counting—but that’s nearly seven-and-a-half decades dealing with those critters, some of whom I’ve even named, all of whom I consider family. So, I expect them to hang around until I ride that racing, rambling roller coaster heavenward.
By the way, I still ride Ferris Wheels. It remains one of my favorite things to do. Annually, I make a trip to a county fair, possibly the State Fair, and take a turn or two on the great wheel. And I don’t even hold on (well, I kind of don’t).
Years back, I went to a county fair on my lunch break, specifically to ride the Ferris Wheel. There was none. How can you have a legitimate fair without a Ferris Wheel? Imagine my disappointment.
My butterflies still haven’t gotten over it.