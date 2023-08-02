COSMIC QUESTIONS
“Sometimes I wonder about my life,” said the character Kathleen Kelly in the movie You’ve Got Mail. “I lead a small life … well, valuable, but small … and sometimes I wonder, do I do it because I like it or because I haven’t been brave? So much of what I see reminds me of something I read in a book, when … shouldn’t it be the other way around? I don’t really want an answer. I just want to send this cosmic question out into the void. So good night, dear void.”
That is a loaded quote. Not “loaded” in the sense of a “loaded question,” but in the sense of a “loaded” baked potato. It is just piled high and overflowing with really good stuff.
Sometimes, I must admit, I wonder about my life, too. You know, what it means, what it’s all about, what my purpose here is. I sometimes ponder what I have accomplished, what I am accomplishing, what I will accomplish. Each is its own cosmic question, I suppose.
Like Kathleen Kelly in the aforementioned movie, like most of us day-in and day-out, I lead a small life. And, yet, whether I stop to consider it or not, I lead a valuable life.
Small lives are meaningful, of course, because it is the small lives of very ordinary people—people whose names, if mentioned in public, most wouldn’t recognize—who have touched us in formative places and shaped us in truly remarkable ways. Those nameless people become part of who we are, part of what we do, in ways that bigger and better-known people never do.
It brings to my mind another quote from another movie—Space Camp–where one character says to another, “small goes where big can’t fit.”
Who are those “valuable, but small” people who have so impacted our lives? A second-grade teacher? A junior high coach? A grandparent? A pastor? A neighbor? Someone who simply took us under wing at a crucial time? Though little known to others, they have had a huge, formative influence in our lives. We have never forgotten them and, to this day, are thankful that our lives intersected, even if for only a brief time.
When we start doing the math, there are numerous people who lead what many consider “small lives,” but have been invaluable to us. It is amazing to me the extraordinary impact made by ordinary people doing ordinary things like living and loving. We all know such “someones” in our lives. We are each such a “someone” to others, probably more others than we think.
Each of our lives is the stuff—part of the story—for someone else’s life. Oh, not New York Times best seller list stuff, but stories which are part of another person’s life and identity. Stories that people remember, and cherish, and pull from the shelves in the dark, lonely nights of their lives, to smile again, to be warm again, to feel loved again.