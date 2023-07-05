One of the earliest near-death experiences of my life occurred one sweltering August evening at a church camp when I was, maybe, nine years old. I suppose that if a kid is going to die, church camp is the place to do it.
It was the last night of a camp week for eight, nine, and ten-year-olds. And the last night of camp always meant Bible dramas—biblical stories acted out by youngsters dressed in bathrobes and house slippers, supposedly the spitting image of Bible characters whose roles they were acting out.
Nothing at church camp was ever meant to be more serious than Bible dramas. In truth, however, because eight, nine, and ten-year-olds were involved, they often turned into unintentional but uproarious slapstick comedy … with spiritual overtones.
Almost every year, one of the “teams” of kids did a drama about Elijah and the Prophets of Baal, where God would answer Elijah’s prayer, send fire from heaven, and consume the sacrifice on the altar. It was usually the last drama of the night. Face it, fire falling from heaven and licking up everything in sight is better the darker it is.
On this particular occasion, there had been a soaking rain all day, but it cleared away as suppertime approached. Yet that night the dampness remained—which is not good when you’re trying to coax fire from an old rag that had been lying around.
In the finale of the evening, God—actually, the faculty stand-in for God—was sitting in a treetop with a damp rag and matches in hand, and a can of gasoline. Meanwhile, down below (where the makeshift altar was) was the diminutive Elijah, who had spent the entire week memorizing the prophet’s somewhat lengthy prayer.
Finally, it was time for God—that is, the tree-perching faculty member—to answer in dramatic fashion. God, who wanted to make certain the rag would light and the falling fire would be truly dramatic, had literally saturated the rag with gasoline. Meanwhile, the waiting pile of wood on the ground had also been abundantly doused in gasoline.
Finally, the faculty member hidden in the tree branches lit the rag with a match. There was a sudden explosion—an audible “poof!”—and a sudden ball of fire about the size of the planet Jupiter. At that moment, two things started plummeting earthward: the fiery rag which was sliding down a taut, stretched wire toward the campfire, and God, who eventually hit the ground with a great, divine thud.
When the rag hit the waiting wood, it met the one thing it needed no more of … gasoline. The result was the closest thing to Hiroshima or Nagasaki we kids ever experienced. Most were singed and smelled of smoke for the next 12 hours. Faculty members lost shoes, hats, jackets, and sweatshirts in a successful effort to stop the fire.
Heading to the dorm, a nine-year-old said to me, “That God really is something!” I said I agreed.