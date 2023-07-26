A holiday. A Denny’s Restaurant. Somewhere in suburban Houston, Texas. I was doing one of my favorite things—spending time with my wife with no plans, no schedule, no hurry; just going wherever and doing whatever whenever.
In retrospect, it was one of those moments I was present, not just “with” my wife, but “to” my wife. When we are present “with” someone, our minds—even our hearts—can be somewhere else, dwelling on something else. But when we are present “to” someone, they have our full and undivided attention.
Over the years, I have gotten much better at being, not just “with” my wife, but intentionally “to” my wife.
I am certain that the aging process has helped. With age comes the awareness of how rapidly time has slipped and is slipping away. That awareness has helped me to be more intentional with life’s fleeting moments, guarding them with dogged determination.
We never get them back, you know. They pass quickly and are gone forever. Moments in time are, it seems to me, a bit like snowflakes. One by itself doesn’t appear to make much difference at all, but when you pile one atop the other, you’ve got something major on your hands.
Back to breakfast at Denny’s.
Across from our table, over my wife’s left shoulder, a daddy-daughter date was in progress. A lovely girl, maybe eight years old, and her father were sharing breakfast on her day off from school. She was talking up a storm, sharing what were to her the vital details of her day and of her life. But he was glued to his smart phone, occasionally giving a verbal nod—“uh-huh”—but his eyes never leaving the screen to look at her. Never.
He was present “with” her, but not “to” her. Eventually, “feeling lonely in (her) long speech” (to borrow a Steinbeck phrase), she withdrew into the isolation of her meal. Finally, as the meal ended and the check arrived, the smart phone was put away.
In my warped way of thinking, I was whisked away to Hollywood, having just finished a book that talked about how movies were made. Every moment of our lives—even small ones that seem to have no consequence—is a single scene in a larger movie. Only after a director watches the entire finished product can he or she decide whether he wants a particular scene in the movie.
Then again, looking back, a director may decide to do a scene differently.
I think all of us fathers or mothers or friends need to realize that every scene of our lives leads to and end. And, if we could see the end, we might re-write some of the scenes. I know I would.
I think if that dad in Denny’s saw where that holiday scene with his daughter might end, he would totally rescript that scene of the daddy-daughter date.
After all, it’s too late for a re-write when the closing credits are rolling.