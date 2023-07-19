I attended the same college as did Winnie Ruth Judd.
You may not know Winnie Ruth Judd, but you will after finishing this article.
Like her, I am a proud alum of Greenville (IL) College—one of two colleges of which I am a proud alum, but the only one that matters for the purpose of this story.
Started as Almira College, the school became fully co-educational in 1892 and changed its name to Greenville College. Originally, it was an exclusively female institution, but in 1899 admitted non-boarding males. That, of course, is inconsequential because Winnie Ruth Judd was not male (boarding or non-boarding), but female.
She was also the daughter of a Methodist pastor from, I think, Indiana—which may cast both Indiana and Methodism in a new light.
The Free Methodist school’s greatest positive influence—or, negative, depending on which Greenville residents you happen to ask—was keeping the city, as well as all of Bond County, dry. You couldn’t buy a drop of liquor to quench illegal thirst. You can now, but you couldn’t do so when Winnie Ruth was in residence there, or even when I was.
Anyway, Winnie Ruth Judd went to Greenville College. None of the rest of this story will make sense if you don’t understand that.
To fill in some significant but missing details, Winnie became the famous “trunk murderess,” who at 10:25 PM on October 16, 1931, used a .25-calliber handgun to kill her two roommates and then stuff their bodies into shipping trunks, having hacked them to manageable pieces for an easy fit.
Just the notoriety every college or university wants!
As you might guess, over the years, the college tried to keep Winnie Ruth Judd under wraps as best they could—somewhat like President Jimmy Carter tried to keep his wayfaring brother Billy under wraps. In both cases, attempts failed.
However, that may have been the biggest mistake Greenville College ever made … other than enrolling Winnie Ruth Judd, of course. Or me, for that matter.
Personally, however, I think the college was sitting on a financial windfall that could have secured its ongoing health and vitality for centuries to come. Why the school never took proper advantage of its most notorious student baffles me. The sheer abundance of advertising slogans, useful for luring prospective students to campus, was virtually limitless. And I wonder how such a prestigious institution of higher learning could have possibly failed to capitalize on the Judd name and legend.
Think of it! Below are a trio of catchy slogans I came up with in between my afternoon naps in class.
“Not certain you can make it at Greenville College. Take it from Winnie Ruth Judd … you can hack it!”
Or, “Pack your trunk and get your body over here! Winnie Ruth Judd did.”
Or even, “Not sure you’ll like living with a roommate? Why not do like Winnie Ruth Judd and give it a shot?”
You’ve got to admit they’re good.