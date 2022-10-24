My parents—now deceased—had their wedding rehearsal on Halloween night 1941. So far as I know, it was not a costume affair. The pastor who married them was a somewhat somber and serious man—you know, no nonsense, all business—and wouldn’t have tolerated such tomfoolery.
At a wedding rehearsal, quite a few years back now, the groom and I were huge fans of the movie “Princess Bride.” He tried his best to get me to show up at rehearsal dressed as the “Impressive Clergyman” from that iconic film, and open with the line, “Mawwiage, that bwessed awwangement, that dweam within a dweam.” I didn’t, however. I was too scared of the bride. In truth, so was he. I’m pretty sure his plan was to feign ignorance of the whole thing, and to leave me storming the castle alone.
I once preached a sermon on grace, which I titled “Send In The Clowns!” And, as you might possibly guess, I was dressed as a clown. I mean, I went all-out. Multi-colored, frizzy wig. Face paint. Big, round, red nose. Flashy, color-clashing shirt. Colorful baggy pants with equally colorful suspenders. Floppy, oversized shoes. You know, just what you would expect to see at a dignified Sunday morning church service.
Amazingly, I still had my job at day’s end.
You would think, however—at least, I would think—that a wedding rehearsal on Halloween night, like the one my parents had in 1941, would present all sorts of creative possibilities. My dad, who loved both pranks and tomfoolery, probably never thought of attempting such antics. Then again, he was probably afraid of his bride, or--even more so--of his soon-to-be father-in-law, who like the clergyman that night in 1941 was no nonsense, all business. Then again, my mom’s mom, who was a staunch and lifelong Catholic, might have sought for a way to have my dad excommunicated from the marriage.
I have often fantasized about how the good reverend at the Greenville, Illinois Christian Church would have responded had the wedding party on Halloween night shown up at characters from one of the popular movies of 1941—“Citizen Kane,” “The Maltese Falcon,” or better yet “Dumbo.” Or, what about “The Wolf Man” or “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde”? My guess is that said pastor would have turned into a “Ball of Fire.”
Of course, World War II was raging in Europe and times were tough, probably putting a damper on wedding rehearsal pranks—even on Halloween night. My parents were married on November 1st. Just over a month later, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. Not long thereafter, my dad and mom left for boot camp. Soon, my father was on a boat bound for the European theater.
A costumed Halloween wedding rehearsal might not have been a good idea. I never spoke to my dad about it, but I’m all but certain he regretted not bringing in Dumbo or Timothy Q. Mouse or Mr. Stork for the event.