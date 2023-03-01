I know that in the original black-and-white version of the classic movie “King Kong,” the monstrous ape—once captured and conveyed to New York City—was billed as “The Eighth Wonder of the World.” Why I can remember that, but not remember “The Seven Wonders of the World,” I don’t know.
There are, based on what little I do remember, both seven wonders of the ancient world and seven wonders of the modern world. But, for the life of me, I can only remember a couple of the former—the hanging gardens of Babylon, the great pyramid of Giza—and that’s where my memory fades. I am certain I could come up with more if I wanted to put my brain to work, but I don’t really want to do that.
Of course, I could troll the internet and find complete lists of both, along with photos, drawings, and detailed explanations. But I don’t want to do that either. Even if I did want to, however, my internet is “down,” so I couldn’t. You could do the trolling, if you wanted, but I suggest you at least finish this article first—not because it’s particularly enlightening, but because you’re already forty percent through it.
I know that the world’s great brainiacs—scholars, historians, and the like—toiled for long hours, days, or even years to produce the finished list, ancient or modern. But, honestly, I am not all that impressed with those lists. I’m not so sure we should blindly accept their words for what constitutes the official “wonders of the world.”
I mean, there are many wonders that didn’t make the list. You know, like why the Cubs have only won a single World Series since 1908, or why democrats and republicans can’t just simply get along, or why peas exist. I say, “hang the gardens of Babylon! Let’s come up with our own list!”
Here’s my list, Pat Heston’s list of the world’s wonders—ancient or modern—although I have but five items on my list. Are you ready? It doesn’t matter, I’m giving them to you anyway.
The five wonders of the world are to see, to smell, to hear, to speak, and to feel. It took my kids to teach me that and my grandkids to affirm it. There is something about “growing” to adulthood that causes us to lose touch with the true wonders of life.
How can pyramids possibly compete with the five senses? Take away the pyramids and I would be disappointed, but take away the five senses, and I would be devastated. Plus, life would lose most of its luster. Once we reach adulthood, life has already lost a lot. Or is it that we have forgotten a lot? Probably the latter. It takes youth—children and grandchildren—to help us find our senses again, to show us how to see and smell and hear and speak and feel what we have forgotten.
It's time we returned to our senses.