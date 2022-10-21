Fall is my favorite season of the year. Part of the reason is where I grew up—on a dead-end street in a small, quaint town, in a house engulfed on three sides by acres and acres of woods. Every fall our little piece of Greenville, Illinois would magically morph into an artist’s palette of gold and orange and red and purple and all the tinges and hues thereof.
Truth is, every late October, Greenville transformed into the closest thing to a Norman Rockwell painting that real life can be. There is, after all, a “green” in Greenville for good reason. And when the sheer abundance of leaves on the sheer abundance of trees decide to slip into something more comfortable for the dropping temps, the results are breathtaking.
As a kid, I loved the leaves of Fall whether they were on the tree, on the ground, or doing that swinging-back-and-forth fall from one to the other. Just last week, my two youngest grandchildren were in our four-seasons room when a steady gust came amid bright sunshine and started blowing brilliant red and gold leaves from tree branches to earth. It took away the breath of those little ones, and of their papa as well.
Growing up, there were few things I enjoyed more than raking leaves into front yard piles as other leaves were making their way to the ground. It didn’t matter that raking up leaves was a losing battle. How can piles of color on the ground and a kaleidoscope of color in the air possibly be a losing battle?
That was back in the day when we could burn leaves, and the burning of those leaves was one of the most pleasant, memorable smells from my childhood. Three smells from growing up remain vivid to me: chicken feathers and boiling water on chicken plucking day (a smell I still find fowl); the unforgettable, wonderful smell of Ed Schell’s blacksmith shop across our horse pasture; and the intoxicating smell of fall leaves burning.
Perhaps more fun that that, however, was walking to-and-from school or the town square, dragging our feet through a crisp carpet of fallen leaves. I still do that as a 72 year-old. Even more fun was walking home from school and jumping into diches that were filled to overflowing with Fall leaves. We would arrive home with leaves—in whole or in part—stuck to every piece of clothing and every bit of hair we had. But, you would brush it all off and do it all over again the next chance you had.
There is just something about children and encores. My two youngest grandchildren will, for example, when doing something fun with me, repeatedly say, “Do it again, Papa!” And I do it again. And they want an encore. And because I love them, I give them an encore … again and again, ad infinitum.
I think Fall is nature’s way of delighting the-kid-in-us with all the encores we want.