When President Joe Biden was elected, he promised to return our country to the liberal internationalism that dominated our country from the end of World War II to the end of the Barack Obama administration.
However, the failures of post-Cold War foreign policy will stand in his way. The latest failure in this story is the “America First’ nationalism that President Donald Trump unleashed on the world. However, in offering a break from the normal in policy, Trump might have exposed the shallow domestic support for the abstractions that motivate American foreign policy where American servicemen and servicewomen and American taxpayers pay a large cost, as stated by Steven Wertheim in his story “Delusions of Dominance.”
What has defined American post-Cold War foreign policy? For three decades, successive presidents of both parties — Trump included — expanded U.S. wars, forward deployments, and defense commitments in the pursuit of armed dominance across the globe, as stated by Wertheim. By seeking dominance instead of defense, our country has acquired a world of antagonists and the antagonists have increased the cost of the amount spent on arms.
Biden campaigned on certain goals — managing climate change, fighting COVID-19, and renewing American diplomacy. Biden promised to reverse forever wars and enhance diplomacy in the Middle East. He needs to move quickly by reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to reverse the push toward war that could infect this summer’s election in Iran. The Obama administration was very modest with the JCPOA. It strengthened the drive for more defense spending on the part of Iran by stating that Iran was a geopolitical threat to the United States and supporting Saudi Arabia (Iran’s adversary) in its war against the Iranian-backed side in Yemen, as stated by Wertheim. The Biden administration should be bolder by not just going back to the JCPOA but also by pursing normalized relations with Iran.
To his credit, Biden already announced a withdrawal from Afghanistan. The president has already faced a backlash from the national security establishment which continually states in the media we can never leave any number of commitments. However, by abandoning these commitments our country can shed enemies and pursue a foreign policy based on our national interests.
Wertheim recommends a similar strategy for North Korea, as our strategy has failed for decades. He stated we should accept the North Korea will possess nuclear weapons (for now), encourage peace-building on the peninsula, and move quickly to normalized relations. The United States should be able to remove all troops from South Korea at some time in the future. This would take away North Korea’s reason to target the United States.
China and Russia are more difficult. However, Biden has signaled a willingness to work with China on climate change and pandemics and with Russia on arms control. Again, post-Cold War strategy will be a big obstacle, as U.S. policy has worked to prevent the rise of China and Russia as regional and world powers with little attempt to put them in some sort of international framework, for the most part. A positive development would be for President Biden to resist calls to wage war with China over Taiwan and calls for another North Atlantic Treaty Alliance enlargement.
Wertheim stated the impact of our foreign policy on domestic politics: “the American people need every part of their government to work to improve their lives and strengthen their democracy. A grand strategy of armed primacy does the opposite. It sustains animosity with the world, whips up fears of foreigners and supposed internal enemies, and lavishes more than half of federal discretionary spending on the Pentagon year after year. It straitjackets domestic renewal.”
Will we have the domestic renewal that will lead to making us a healthier democratic republic? I guess time will tell.
Jason Sibert is executive director of the Peace Economy Project.