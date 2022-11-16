My childhood Thanksgivings always included a dining room table that to me, as a kid, seemed as long as the Amazon River, stretching from one end of our lengthy living room to the other, with just enough space left for chairs.
If I remember correctly, my dad had built the massive and—I might add—beautiful table. He was a gifted-but-amateur woodworker and carpenter, who had actually built our house, as well as a gorgeous hutch and several other items from cabinets to cedar chests.
My mother always decorated the table for Thanksgiving dinner—usually with two tablecloths (one was never big enough) and a cornucopia centerpiece filled with oranges, apples, and the like. I’m not sure that my mother ever had one entire set of china or silverware her entire married life. In fact, I am not certain that she even had two of any items that ever matched. Had the items on the dining room table been living, breathing things, they would not have had enough parts in common to reproduce.
We always awoke Thanksgiving morning to a house already filled with the aroma of the holiday, and as noon approached, the old homestead began to fill with relatives.
Uncle Joe was there—he was actually my dad’s uncle—and he always brought a couple of mouthwatering pies (pumpkin and apple), having learned the baking trade in prison, where he served time for robbing a train on the outskirts of Chicago. The rest of my dad’s clan, those without a known criminal past, included my grandfather and grandmother Heston, occasionally one stray uncle who was a corporate lawyer in a ritzy Chicago suburb, and a seen-one-a-year aunt from Mt. Vernon. And, oh yes, maybe Vivian and his wife (yes, Vivian was a man).
Of course, my mother’s side of the family was also there—it was Thanksgiving after all—and each bearing a name beginning with the letter “L”—Lute and his family, Letha and Laura and Laurel. And we were almost always graced by the presence of Snookie. Please don’t ask about Snookie. Just accept the name and move on. Trust me.
My grandmother Heston disliked tomfoolery … unless she was instigating in. Under those circumstances, it was funny. But never so when it was directed at her.
She got mad at me one Thanksgiving. It was almost time to eat. My mom had taken the turkey out of the oven and placed it on the kitchen counter. She then walked to the other end of the house to tend to something.
Knowing my grandmother was in the next room, I yelled, “Dead bird! There’s a dead bird on the kitchen counter!” My grandmother swept into the room like a fire engine on call, asking, “Where?”
I pointed to the turkey and said, “There!”
She was mad at me the rest of the day. But Uncle Joe got the brunt of her displeasure, the focus of her glare every time he snickered—which was often.
