Like Nat King Cole sang, “Get your kicks on Route 66.”
My latest food adventure took me to a restaurant along the iconic stretch of road through western Montgomery County, bubbling with American nostalgia. This place first opened in Macoupin County in 1924, but moved to Route 66 in 1935. The historic highway was less than 10 years old at the time.
This place is on the National Historic Register and definitely gives you some kicks. Right on the major intersection through town, it’s hard to miss the old light-colored brick building. A neon lighted sign with the establishment’s name, hanging above an old-school neon Budweiser sign, is hard to miss, too.
There’s a small monument in the parking lot documenting the history of this place. Outside the vestibule entrance there is also a sign noting the cafe’s listing on the National Historic Register.
Once you enter, there is a display case filled with pies to catch your eyes. There’s a long diner counter with stools toward the front of the restaurant. It opens into a large dining room, too.
It features green carpet, small wooden tables with white tablecloths, along with larger ones spread throughout with wooden cushioned chairs. Wooden booths line the back wall. There is also a salad bar in the middle of the room. A smaller dining room is nestled in behind the salad bar.
You can also follow a winding hallway adjacent to the counter where you’ll find restrooms, articles about the history of this place and a huge dining area, mainly reserved for private parties.
As historic as this restaurant is, it can’t stay open without stellar food and service and it features both.
My dining companion and I began our night with some fresh bread and butter. The bread came from a local bakery in a neighboring community.
As for my meal, I chose the steak lamia with a side of American fries. It also included a trip to the salad bar. My dining partner ordered the cannelloni, which included the salad bar, too.
I began with a heaping salad. From the time I was a kid I’ve loved creating large salads. I started with iceberg lettuce and topped it with cheese, egg, fresh diced ham, tomatoes and cucumbers. I finished it off with French dressing.
My companion raved about the turkey noodle soup off of the salad bar, devouring two cups. It featured huge chunks of turkey and fluffy homemade noodles floating in a broth.
I ordered my steak medium and it arrived perfectly prepared. The top sirloin was covered in provel cheese and finished with sauteed onions and mushrooms. The steak was so tender and juicy and complemented by the creamy sweetness of the cheese. My one complaint was the amount of onions included. It was onion overload. I had to remove a few of them.
I really enjoyed the American fries. They were sliced thick and quite crispy. The taste from the olive oil they were fried in helped make the flavor pop. It was a phenomenal side for the steak.
My dining companion loved her cannelloni, too. It was stuffed with beef, pork, spinach and romano cheese, covered in melted mozzarella and baked to perfection. She passed off her garlic toast to me, which was OK. It had a great flavor punch of garlic, but was a little too dry for my taste.
There’s a little bit for everybody here. From steaks, to fish, to Italian, to Mexican, to sandwiches and Southern delicacies like fried chicken and ham steak, the menu is definitely diversified.
The desserts are hard to resist, too. Our waitress brought around a plate of homemade pies and cakes, but we were too stuffed to partake in them.
There are beers, cocktails and wines available, too. I enjoyed a couple of delicious Single-Wide IPAs from Boulevard Brewery.
Look into the daily food specials also.
Any idea of the name of this iconic cafe in western Montgomery County?
Overall - four stars
Cleanliness - four stars
Service - four and a half stars
Food - four stars
Price - $$$
ANSWER: Ariston Cafe, 413 Old Route 66 North in Litchfield