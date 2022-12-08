Greenery hangs in the picture window and on the front door of our house, as it does every Christmas season. My wife sees to that, and if she didn’t, I would.
There is, of course, the obligatory mistletoe hung—as it should be—at a place of constant passage. We have our traditional Christmas bells and horn hanging on a dining room wall. My two youngest granddaughters would wear them out if we let them. As it is, we let them play with them, make music with them, while making sure they don’t totally destroy them.
Ellie, our youngest, can handle the bells with the aplomb of a classical percussionist, but struggles mightily to blare out anything but wind and spit from the horn. Her sister, Amalia, however, is a full-fledged, blue-ribbon horn player, belting out actual horn sounds—real music!—as she follows to perfection the instructions papa long ago gave her for playing the instrument.
The last time the little ones were with Mimi and Papa for a sleepover, they helped decorate our living room Christmas tree. It is done in blue and silver with gentle white lights, and little Ellie calls it “beautiful.” Amalia just sits and stares at it—she’s like her papa in that way. The girls are coming again this Friday to spend the night. Who knows, they might insist on taking down the ornaments and decorating the tree all over again.
Oh, by the way, that’s not going to happen.
Against our fireplace leans a brown, wooden cane, reminiscent of the closing scene from the movie “Miracle On 34th Street,” and hanging from the mantle are the grandchildren’s stockings—with an empty space for a stocking yet to be secured for the now-fiancé of our oldest grandchild, who will join us this Christmas. In the doorway, between the living room and dining room, hang the stockings of our three children and their mates.
There are knickknacks here and candy there and something Christmassy everywhere. The oranges will soon be joined by shelled peanuts—something I cannot imagine Christmas without. And, of course, lots of candles … I get that naturally. My mother had enough candles in the living room alone which when lit gave off enough luminosity to launch a Gemini rocket into orbit.
We have a trio of wooden Santa Claus figures on our fireplace mantle. My dad—a carpenter—turned them out on the lathe, and my mom—an artist—painted them in full Santa Claus regalia. Their imperfection makes them perfect.
We have a pair of free-standing angels that shared our first Christmas with us—about to celebrate their 51st year of joining us for the holidays. We bought them in Lincoln, Illinois where we were living in abject poverty while going to college. We are never alone for Christmas, even when we’re alone.
But there is a downside. The house never looks more bare than when the decorations come down and are put away for another year.